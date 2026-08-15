Security operatives intercepted Osun Assembly member Abiola Ibrahim with about 146 people at a private residence in Ikire on election day

The lawmaker confirmed the crowd included both local and non-local voters, raising questions about illegal voter mobilisation

Armed police officers found Permanent Voter Cards at the scene and pressed Ibrahim on whether he was working for a specific candidate

Security operatives on Saturday morning intercepted a member of the Osun State House of Assembly after he was found with roughly 146 people at a private property in Ikire, during the state's governorship election.

The lawmaker, Abiola Ibrahim, who represents the Irewole/Isokan Constituency, was confronted at the residence as voting commenced across the state's local government areas. A video of the encounter spread widely on social media, showing uniformed and armed police officers questioning Ibrahim while the large group sat on the floor of the compound.

Ibrahim told officers the property belonged to his late father, Raji Ibrahim, and insisted the people gathered there had come to participate in the election.

"They are voters for the election happening today," he told the officers on site.

Questions over voter origins

Police pushed further, asking whether everyone present was a registered voter living within the Ikire community. Ibrahim acknowledged the group included people from outside the area, a response that deepened suspicions about the nature of the gathering.

Officers also pressed the lawmaker on whether he was coordinating the crowd in support of a particular candidate. Ibrahim denied acting as an agent for any candidate.

"Voting is their choice. I'm not their agent," he said, adding that he is a member of the Accord Party.

Footage from the scene showed security operatives in possession of Permanent Voter Cards, which Ibrahim said belonged to the gathered individuals.

High security deployed across Osun

The incident took place against a backdrop of heightened security across the state. The Nigeria Police Force deployed senior commanders ahead of the poll and issued firm warnings against voter gathering, illegal mobilisation, and any form of electoral malpractice.

The discovery of such a large group of voters at a single private address, particularly one linked to a sitting lawmaker, drew immediate attention from security personnel on the ground, though no further details on subsequent action were available at the time of reporting.

See the video of the lawmaker on X here:

Source: Legit.ng