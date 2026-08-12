The African Democratic Congress said it received credible reports of a plot to arrest its National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, before Saturday's Osun governorship election

The ADC's National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, warned that an arrest on the eve of the poll would raise serious questions about the motive behind it

The party put federal security agencies on notice and urged the APC-led government to avoid any action that could destabilise Osun State

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised an alarm over what it described as a credible plot to arrest its National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, before Saturday's governorship election in Osun State.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement posted on X, saying the ADC had received reports of plans by unnamed parties to detain the former governor in the days leading up to the poll.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) reports credible plans to arrest its National Secretary ahead of Saturday’s Osun governorship election. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Facebook

"Given the pattern of intimidation, harassment and misuse of state institutions that has increasingly characterised the conduct of this government towards the opposition, we cannot afford to dismiss these reports," Abdullahi said.

ADC questions timing of alleged arrest plan

Aregbesola served as Osun state governor from 2010 to 2018 and subsequently held the position of Minister of the Interior before taking up his current role as the ADC's National Secretary.

The party argued that if any security agency had a lawful basis to question Aregbesola, established procedures existed for doing so without resorting to an arrest on the eve of an election.

"Ogbeni Aregbesola is a former Governor of Osun State, a former Minister of the Federal Republic and the National Secretary of the opposition political party. If any security agency has a lawful reason to invite him, there are established procedures for doing so," the statement read.

The ADC said detaining its national secretary at such a sensitive time would leave only one credible interpretation, that the move was designed to prevent him from leading and coordinating the party's campaign activities ahead of the vote.

ADC warns APC federal government

Beyond alerting security agencies, the party directed a warning specifically at the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, urging it not to take any steps that could push Osun State into political crisis.

Abdullahi stressed that the conduct of those in authority before, during and after Saturday's election would be scrutinised closely.

"The eyes of Nigerians are on Osun. Whatever happens before, during and after Saturday's election will be judged not by the explanations offered afterwards, but by the actions taken now," he said.

The ADC's alert comes amid broader tensions in Osun State ahead of the governorship poll, with other groups also raising concerns about security and the conduct of political actors in the days before voting begins.

Factors that will decide Osun election outcome

Legit.ng earlier reported that over 2.3 million registered voters in Osun State will choose among 14 candidates on Saturday, with three names dominating the race. Incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke faces pressure from APC's Bola Oyebamiji and ADC's Najeem Salam in what analysts say will be a tight contest.

From vote-buying fears and the Osogbo governorship agenda to Davido's campaign influence, several forces could swing the outcome either way.

Source: Legit.ng