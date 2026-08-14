Several countries around the world offer tourists generous visitor stays ranging from 90 days to as long as one year

Panama stands out among the destinations, with eligible travellers permitted to stay for up to 180 days on a tourist entry

Georgia tops the list, offering visitors from eligible countries the chance to remain for up to one year without a visa

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

For many Nigerians and other travellers who prefer to take their time rather than rush through attractions on a tight schedule, choosing the right destination matters.

Several countries have entry policies that allow eligible visitors to stay far longer than the standard two-week holiday, making them well suited to slow travel.

Slow travel paradise": Georgia offers up to 1 year of visa-free stays. Photo credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Visa requirements and permitted stay periods vary by nationality, and travellers should confirm the latest rules with the relevant immigration authorities before making plans.

As reported by Vanguard, the following destinations, however, are widely recognised for their relatively open tourist entry conditions.

Countries offering 90 days or more

Georgia tops the list. Eligible visitors from a number of countries can enter without a visa and remain for up to one year, giving travellers ample time to explore Tbilisi, the Caucasus Mountains, historic towns and the country's well-known cuisine.

Malaysia allows eligible visitors to stay for up to 90 days, depending on nationality.

The country offers a mix of modern cities, tropical beaches, historic neighbourhoods and diverse food cultures.

Ecuador permits visa-free entry for up to 90 days for visitors from many countries. With landscapes covering the Andes, the Amazon rainforest and the Pacific coast, the country gives slow travellers a wide range of experiences to work through at their own pace.

Panama offers one of the more generous tourist stays on this list. Citizens of many countries can enter for up to 180 days, though the exact permitted period depends on nationality and current immigration rules. Highlights include Panama City, the Casco Viejo district and the Panama Canal.

Australia's Electronic Travel Authority allows eligible passport holders to make multiple visits during its validity period, with each stay capped at three months. The arrangement suits travellers who want to return and explore different regions across separate trips, from Sydney and Melbourne to the Great Barrier Reef.

Seychelles generally allows foreign visitors to enter without a visa for up to three months, subject to meeting the country's entry conditions. The island nation has more than 100 islands, with Mahé, Praslin and La Digue among the most visited.

Albania rounds out the list, offering eligible visitors up to 90 days to explore Tirana, the Albanian Riviera and historic towns such as Berat.

What travellers should know?

Not every destination makes long-term tourism this straightforward. China may require visitors seeking stays of more than 30 days to submit a detailed day-by-day itinerary.

Travellers to Turkmenistan are generally expected to book an approved tour and arrange accommodation in advance, while Russia has a more involved visa application process.

The seven countries above stand apart for removing many of those barriers, allowing eligible travellers to arrive, settle in and experience each destination well beyond the typical short holiday window.

Thinking long-term? Discover 7 countries with generous visitor stays. Photo credit: Bradia Abdilrahman

Source: Getty Images

Countries offering visa-free access to Nigerians

Recall that no fewer than five African nations now offer visa-free access, promoting regional integration and travel across the continent.

African countries like Seychelles, Gambia, and Ghana lead the way in embracing these progressive visa-free policies.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) supports deeper integration through increased mobility for African travellers.

2 countries to grant visa-free entry to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Chad and the Republic of the Congo announced plans to open their borders to all African nationals, including Nigerians, from January 1, 2027.

Both countries cited African integration and the free movement of people as key reasons behind the decisions.

The two African countries join a growing list of destinations where Nigerian passport holders can travel without obtaining a visa in advance.

Source: Legit.ng