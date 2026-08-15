Nigeria Police Force PRO Anietie Okokon Iniedu confirmed the arrest of 300 people found at a political stakeholder's residence in Osun State

The Force PRO said the arrested individuals are currently being profiled by security operatives

Iniedu urged voters to come out and cast their votes, assuring that the state remains calm

Nigeria Police Force spokesperson Anietie Okokon Iniedu has confirmed that 300 persons were arrested at the residence of a political stakeholder in Osun State during the governorship election on Saturday, July 2026.

Iniedu, the Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the individuals could not be accounted for at the location and are currently being profiled by security operatives.

The Nigeria Police Force confirmed 300 arrests at a political stakeholder's residence during the governorship election on Saturday, July 2026. Photo credit: Getty

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300 persons arrested and being profiled

The PRO disclosed that police moved to the location after receiving reports but were initially unable to verify allegations made about the premises.

"We invited the GPO to proceed to that location, and we could not confirm that allegation," Iniedu said. "However, we also made arrests at the political stakeholders' residence where we located 300 unaccounted-for persons. Presently, we are profiling them."

He did not name the political stakeholder whose residence was involved, nor did he give the specific location within the state where the arrests took place.

Osun remains calm, voters urged to participate

Despite the development, Iniedu said the overall security situation across Osun State was under control as at Saturday morning, August 15.

"Osun remains very calm," he said, urging residents not to be deterred from participating in the election. He assured members of the public that anyone who came out to vote would be able to cast their ballot without hindrance.

The Force PRO's remarks came as security agencies maintained a visible presence across polling units in the state to ensure orderly conduct during the exercise.

Imole campaign council alleges arrest of Adeleke aide

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Imole Campaign Council raised an alarm on Saturday morning, August 15, alleging that soldiers detained a Special Adviser to Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke and a prominent Accord Party campaigner in the hours before the governorship election opened across the state.

The council's spokesman, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said in a statement that soldiers arrived in more than 15 trucks on Friday night, August 14, and descended on the homes of Accord Party leaders in several parts of Osun state, with the Osun East Senatorial District bearing the brunt of the operation.

Source: Legit.ng