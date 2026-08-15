Germany Unveils How Families of Foreigners Can Get Citizenship Without 1 Key Requirement
- The German government has published its official naturalisation requirements, including a minimum of five years of legal residence in the country
- Germany outlined the key conditions applicants must meet, including financial independence and proven German language skills at B1 level or above
- The government also revealed a specific provision that allows spouses and minor children of eligible applicants to bypass the five-year rule
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Germany has published the official conditions under which foreign nationals can obtain German citizenship, including a little-known provision that allows certain family members to qualify without meeting the standard residency requirement.
The information was shared through Germany's official immigration and career portal and outlined what applicants who were not born German citizens must demonstrate before being granted naturalisation.
Key requirements for German citizenship
To be eligible, a foreign national must have lived legally in Germany for more than five years and hold a permanent right of residence. This can be established through a settlement permit, freedom of movement as a European Union citizen, or a residence permit that has the potential to lead to permanent residency. The government was clear that a residence permit issued solely for the purpose of studying does not qualify.
Financial self-sufficiency is also a firm requirement. Applicants must be able to support themselves and any dependent family members without drawing on social welfare benefits under the Second or Twelfth Book of the German Social Code.
Language ability forms another core condition. Applicants are required to demonstrate oral and written proficiency in German at a minimum of B1 level. A German school-leaving certificate, completed vocational training in Germany, or a degree obtained in Germany are all accepted as alternative proof of language ability.
How foreigners' families can bypass five-year rule
The provision drawing particular attention is one that applies to spouses and minor children of individuals who have already qualified for naturalisation.
According to the German government, these family members may be naturalised alongside their spouse or parent even if they have not yet completed five years of legal residence in Germany.
However, the government specified that this is not automatic. The decision rests with the naturalisation authority, which retains full discretion over whether to grant citizenship in such cases.
The publication of these conditions is especially relevant to African people living in Germany who are either approaching eligibility or have family members who could benefit from the spousal and parental pathway.
Germany lists foreigners exempt from citizenship test
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the German government has explained that most foreigners applying for citizenship must pass a naturalisation test on the country's legal and social system.
The German government also published two specific conditions under which applicants are exempted from sitting the citizenship test.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng