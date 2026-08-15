The German government has published its official naturalisation requirements, including a minimum of five years of legal residence in the country

Germany outlined the key conditions applicants must meet, including financial independence and proven German language skills at B1 level or above

The government also revealed a specific provision that allows spouses and minor children of eligible applicants to bypass the five-year rule

Germany has published the official conditions under which foreign nationals can obtain German citizenship, including a little-known provision that allows certain family members to qualify without meeting the standard residency requirement.

The information was shared through Germany's official immigration and career portal and outlined what applicants who were not born German citizens must demonstrate before being granted naturalisation.

Germany announces how foreigners may obtain citizenship for their families without meeting one of the key requirement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Key requirements for German citizenship

To be eligible, a foreign national must have lived legally in Germany for more than five years and hold a permanent right of residence. This can be established through a settlement permit, freedom of movement as a European Union citizen, or a residence permit that has the potential to lead to permanent residency. The government was clear that a residence permit issued solely for the purpose of studying does not qualify.

Financial self-sufficiency is also a firm requirement. Applicants must be able to support themselves and any dependent family members without drawing on social welfare benefits under the Second or Twelfth Book of the German Social Code.

Language ability forms another core condition. Applicants are required to demonstrate oral and written proficiency in German at a minimum of B1 level. A German school-leaving certificate, completed vocational training in Germany, or a degree obtained in Germany are all accepted as alternative proof of language ability.

How foreigners' families can bypass five-year rule

The provision drawing particular attention is one that applies to spouses and minor children of individuals who have already qualified for naturalisation.

According to the German government, these family members may be naturalised alongside their spouse or parent even if they have not yet completed five years of legal residence in Germany.

However, the government specified that this is not automatic. The decision rests with the naturalisation authority, which retains full discretion over whether to grant citizenship in such cases.

The publication of these conditions is especially relevant to African people living in Germany who are either approaching eligibility or have family members who could benefit from the spousal and parental pathway.

Germany lists foreigners exempt from citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the German government has explained that most foreigners applying for citizenship must pass a naturalisation test on the country's legal and social system.

The German government also published two specific conditions under which applicants are exempted from sitting the citizenship test.

Source: Legit.ng