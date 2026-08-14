Aptech Nigeria held its first national convocation on August 8 at the Sheraton Lagos, bringing together over 400 attendees

Four outstanding graduates received 50% scholarships to Middlesex University in the UK, each valued at about N15 million

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw attended as special guest of honour and received an award at the ceremony

Aptech Nigeria has graduated more than 130 students from its technology and career training programmes, marking a milestone in the company's efforts to build digital skills across the country.

The graduation was celebrated at Aptech Nigeria's first national convocation, held on August 8 at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel. The event drew more than 400 attendees, including parents, family members, education partners, faculty and representatives from the technology industry.

More than 130 Aptech graduates celebrate a milestone as Nigeria’s demand for digital skills grows. Photo: NSHA

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The ceremony took place during Aptech's 40th anniversary year.

The company, which runs more than 70 training centres across Nigeria, said the event was designed to recognise both academic achievement and the practical, job-ready skills that employers in the technology sector increasingly demand.

Scholarships Worth N60m Awarded to Top Graduates

A central feature of the convocation was the announcement of 50% scholarships for four top-performing graduates to study eligible programmes at Middlesex University in the United Kingdom. Each scholarship is valued at roughly N15 million, bringing the combined worth to an estimated N60 million.

Dr Kallol Mukherjee, Aptech's executive vice president and head of international business, addressed the graduates at the ceremony.

He said:

"Graduation is not the end, but the beginning of new opportunities."

He called on them to keep building their capabilities and use their skills to create value in the wider economy.

Kate Henshaw urges Aptech graduates to use their technology skills to create meaningful impact. Photo: NASD

Source: Getty Images

Kate Henshaw Urges Graduates to Tackle Real-World Problems

Nigerian actress, fitness advocate and philanthropist Kate Henshaw attended as the special guest of honour. She encouraged the graduating class to put their training to use beyond the classroom.

Henshaw said:

"Aptech has invested in lives. There's a whole world out there waiting for the skills that all of these students have acquired."

Henshaw was also presented with the Social Impact Innovative Award as part of Aptech's NexVision Global Awards initiative at the event.

The convocation included cultural performances and networking sessions connecting graduates with families, industry partners and education stakeholders.

Aptech said the ceremony marks the start of a recurring tradition for its Nigerian operations, with future national convocations expected to draw graduates from its growing network of centres across the country.

Seyi Tinubu announces digital skill training for 10,000 Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Tinubu launched a digital upskilling programme that will train 10,000 young Nigerians in high-demand technology skills.

The initiative, powered by Schull Technologies, was announced by career coach and educator Dr Dípò Awójídé via X

According to Awójídé via X, the programme aims to “empower young Nigerians to lead the digital future” by providing training in Cloud Engineering, Data Analysis, and Product Management, three of the fastest-growing areas in the tech sector.

Source: Legit.ng