Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, over a tweet the governor posted on August 10, 2026

The singer's jab is the latest in an ongoing feud after the governor reportedly made comments about Davido's uncle

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some urging Davido to stay out of Edo State politics

Davido has taken a fresh swipe at Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, questioning whether the politician personally composed a tweet posted under his handle on Monday, 10 August 2026.

The Grammy-nominated singer had reacted to a post by the governor after meeting with some APC members in the state.

Reactions as Davido fires back at Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo in fiery tweet. Photo credit@davido/@edogovernor

Source: Instagram

He said in his tweet, "Today, I met with APC leaders and members from across the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State to appreciate their support and reaffirm our commitment to taking governance to the grassroots." Davido's response was brief and cutting: "There's no way in heaven he typed this ."

Davido and Governor Okpebholo's ongoing feud

The dig did not come out of nowhere. The Afrobeats star has been locked in a public back-and-forth with the Edo governor following comments Okpebholo reportedly made about Davido's uncle during a campaign event in Osun State.

Fans defend Davido over tweet about Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Since then, Davido has made no effort to hide his displeasure, and Monday's post was his latest broadside.

The tweet quickly gathered steam online, with many fans reading the "No way he typed this" line as a broader mockery of the governor's perceived literacy and communication skills.

Here is the X tweet made by Davido about Edo state over a post he made about APC members in Edo state:

Fans react to Davido's post

Reactions poured in fast, and opinions were split between those cheering Davido on and those urging him to step back.

@ibn_abdulkareem__ wrote:

"Monday don buy market and today na Monday ooooo"

@mmanuanwu_ifenkili commented:

"Davido, if you don't hear kraaaa, don't leave the olodo neck."

@Tutsy22 said:

"Executive Olodo of Edo state"

@n6oflife6 added:

"Press that illiterate for neck for Me."

@larryn0 pointed out:

"D7 Governor with just a flyover is the only project he has offered Edo people."

@espirit_msr606 offered a word of caution:

"Commot your mouth for politics my G. U fit get one better level to do for inside Edo state and u go need the co-operation of this same Governor. I know family first, but your personality still matters a lot. Love and Light."

Governor Adeleke Dances after hearing Davido's song

Legit.ng has reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke, the uncle of Nigerian music star Davido, delighted fans after a viral video captured him enthusiastically dancing to one of the singer's songs.

In the clip, the Osun State governor appeared to be enjoying the music as he danced energetically, while those around him joined in the celebration.

The heartwarming moment quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans praising the close bond between Adeleke and Davido. Several commenters also commended the Adeleke family for their consistent support of the award-winning artist throughout his career, describing the display as another example of the family's strong backing for one of Nigeria's biggest music stars.

Source: Legit.ng