Galatasaray turned down offers worth up to €125 million from multiple top European clubs for Victor Osimhen

The Turkish champions are planning to hand Osimhen the No. 9 shirt and the captain's armband ahead of their next Champions League campaign

A clause from Osimhen's Napoli transfer could cost Galatasaray at least €70 million if they sell him to a Serie A club before September 2027

Galatasaray have decided that Victor Osimhen will not leave the club this summer, closing the door on a growing list of European suitors despite offers reaching as high as €125 million.

The Turkish champions confirmed their position after rejecting advances from Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, and reported interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Galatasaray have made it clear that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will remain at the club beyond the summer transfer window. Photo by Burak Basturk

Source: Getty Images

Atlético's bid was valued at up to €125 million, while Tottenham submitted a reported €60 million offer.

Arsenal took a different route, proposing Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres plus €30 million as a package deal. All were rejected.

According to beIN Sports, Osimhen has a contract with the Istanbul club until June 2029 and there is no release clause in his deal, which means Galatasaray hold full control over any potential transfer and can name their price or simply refuse to sell.

Osimhen's role in Galatasaray's plans

Galatasaray's resolve goes beyond transfer economics.

Following Mauro Icardi's departure, the Turkish club intend to give Osimhen the iconic No. 9 shirt and appoint him club captain.

The Super Lig champions want the Super Eagles striker to lead their squad into the upcoming Champions League campaign.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Osimhen had a remarkable debut season in Turkey, scoring 35 goals and adding seven assists across all competitions.

He also set a club record by becoming the fastest player in Galatasaray's history to score 50 goals, reaching that mark in just 59 appearances.

The 27-year-old forward's contributions were central to the team winning a fourth consecutive Süper Lig title and advancing to the Champions League Round of 16.

The Napoli clause that complicates Osimhen's sale

Any Italian club hoping to sign Osimhen faces an additional barrier.

A clause attached to his original move from Napoli means Galatasaray would be liable for a penalty of at least €70 million if they agreed to sell him to a Serie A side before September 2027.

That condition effectively rules out a return to Italian football in the near term and further narrows the field of realistic buyers.

With his contract running four more years, record-breaking numbers already in the books, and the club set to hand him their most prestigious shirt and the captaincy, Osimhen looks firmly set to remain in Istanbul as Galatasaray's centrepiece going into next season.

European giants plot move for Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported about Victor Osimhen, the Super Eagles striker valued at over €120 million by Galatasaray, and his potential move to Barcelona after the club shifted focus from Julián Álvarez.

As one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards, Osimhen’s future hangs in the balance amid interest from top clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid, leaving fans eager to see where this saga will lead.

Source: Legit.ng