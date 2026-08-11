The US government outlined a six-step process for first-time adult passport applicants aged 18 and older

Applicants must gather specific citizenship documents, a valid photo ID, and a compliant photograph before visiting an acceptance facility

Processing times range from two to six weeks depending on whether applicants choose routine or expedited service

The United States government has published a clear, step-by-step guide for new citizens and first-time adult applicants looking to obtain an American passport for the first time.

The instructions apply specifically to adults aged 18 and older who have never held a US passport or who do not qualify to renew one.

US publishes 6 steps new citizens must follow to apply for American passport. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Unlike renewal applicants, first-timers cannot complete the process entirely by post — they are required to appear in person at an authorised passport acceptance facility.

How to complete American passport application

1. Fill out form

The process begins with filling out Form DS-11 using the government's online Form Filler tool on a computer, then printing it on single-sided paper. Applicants are instructed not to sign the form until a passport acceptance agent asks them to do so in person. Those who travel internationally several times a year can request a larger passport book with extra visa pages by ticking the "large book" box on the application.

2. Provide evidence of American citizenship

Next, applicants must provide proof of US citizenship. Accepted documents include a US birth certificate, a fully valid undamaged US passport, a Consular Report of Birth Abroad or any birth document issued by the US Department of State, or a Certificate of Naturalisation or Citizenship. Those with an Alien Registration Number from US Citizenship and Immigration Services must include it on the application if applying for the first time.

3. Provid photo ID

A physical photo ID is also required at the time of submission. A fully valid driver's licence or enhanced driver's licence with a photo is the most common form accepted. Anyone applying in a state different from where their ID was issued should bring a second form of photo identification.

4. Provide photocopies

Alongside the original citizenship document, applicants must submit photocopies of both their citizenship evidence and the front and back of their photo ID. All photocopies must be printed on standard 8.5 by 11 inch single-sided paper.

5. Provide photo

One passport-compliant photograph must also be included with the application. Applicants are advised not to attach or staple the photo themselves, as the acceptance agent will handle that step after reviewing it.

6. Submit documents and pay

The final step involves submitting all documents and paying the required fees at an authorised acceptance facility. Two separate fees apply: one goes directly to the US Department of State as the passport application fee, and the other is paid to the facility handling the submission.

Passport book costs $130 while passport card costs $130. The facility acceptance fee is $35.

Processing time for American passport application

Once submitted, routine applications are currently processed within four to six weeks, while expedited processing takes two to three weeks at an additional cost of $60.

The government notes that these timeframes do not account for mailing time, and applicants are encouraged to factor in the full delivery period when planning upcoming travel.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng