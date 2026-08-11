Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa will meet in the UEFA Super Cup final in Salzburg on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Nigerian fans can watch the European season opener live on SuperSport channels on DStv and their streaming platforms

Both PSG manager Luis Enrique and Villa boss Unai Emery flagged player availability concerns heading into the final

Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa will face off in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, marking the traditional curtain-raiser to the new European football season.

PSG earned their place in the final after defeating Arsenal on penalties in the UEFA Champions League final, while Aston Villa secured their spot with a commanding victory over SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League final.

PSG and Aston Villa set to clash in the UEFA Super Cup final. Photo by Sebastian Widmann.

Source: Getty Images

Where to watch Super Cup final

Nigerian football fans can follow the match live on SuperSport channels on DStv, as well as on SuperSport's streaming platforms. Other broadcasters have been assigned rights for the game in their respective countries, according to UEFA.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique warned that the standard of football on display may fall short of expectations, explaining that 15 of his first-team players featured at the World Cup and have had little time to prepare.

“In terms of a top-level game tomorrow, it will be difficult to see that. Some of our players have barely trained but the ones who have will play tomorrow. In terms of preparation, this is not how it should be,” he said via India Today.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery faces a similar challenge, with the added complication of key departures from his squad. Youri Tielemans has joined Manchester United, Lucas Digne moved to PSG, and Morgan Rogers completed a transfer to Chelsea ahead of the new season.

“We do not have some players because they finished their season late. They're resting, which is very necessary. Tomorrow we will start with the players we have, and we hope to get a good result with the capacity that we have,” Emery said via Reuters.

Despite the disruptions to both squads, the Super Cup final remains one of the most anticipated fixtures at the start of any European football season, pitting the continent's champion clubs against each other before league campaigns get underway.

Supercomputer predicts Super Cup final

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the UEFA Super Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

The supercomputer sides with history, which has favoured the UEFA Champions League winners more in the curtain-raiser for the season.

Source: Legit.ng