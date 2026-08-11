Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke revealed his administration cleared over N80 billion in inherited pension debt and more than two-thirds of half-salary arrears

Adeleke, now running on the Accord Party platform, listed 350 kilometres of roads, three flyovers, and a new university among his four-year achievements

The governor raised alarm over alleged police partisanship, saying over 60 Accord members are in detention and that he has alerted President Tinubu and the IGP

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke said on August 11 that his government settled more than N80 billion in pension debt left by a previous administration and cleared over two-thirds of outstanding half-salary arrears owed to workers in the state.

Adeleke made the disclosure at a town hall meeting organised by Arise TV for candidates contesting the August 15 Osun governorship election, where he presented his four-year scorecard and set out his agenda for a second term.

Governor Adeleke clears pension debt and salary arrears, showcasing commitment to workers’ welfare in Osun State. Photo credit: GovAdeleke/x

Source: Instagram

The governor said the welfare of civil servants and pensioners ranked among his proudest achievements in office.

"The pensioners, senior citizens, are happy with me. The workers love me. The first job of a government is the welfare of the people. I fulfilled that responsibility," he said.

He added that many considered those debts unserviceable when he took office in 2022. "It was not possible to pay the accumulated half-salary and pension debts, but I've shown the world that if there is political will, difficult issues can be resolved," Adeleke said.

Adeleke's four-year scorecard

Beyond workers' welfare, the governor listed a string of infrastructure and social projects he said his administration completed, including 350 kilometres of roads, three flyover bridges, six dualised roads, rehabilitation of over 200 primary healthcare centres and 150 schools, the establishment of the University of Ilesa, the purchase of 31 new tractors, and the disbursement of almost N2 billion in cooperative funds.

Adeleke originally won the 2022 governorship election on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform but has since moved to the Accord Party, which is sponsoring his re-election bid. He said the decision to leave the PDP was painful.

"I love PDP so much, and it was difficult to leave. I would have run as an independent candidate in this election if it were allowed in Nigeria," he said.

Adeleke raises alarm over police conduct

The governor used the forum to raise serious concerns about the conduct of the Nigeria Police Force ahead of Saturday's election. He said officers had been arresting members of his party and alleged direct police involvement in plans to rig the poll.

"On a daily basis, the police are arresting my members. Yesterday alone, four Accord leaders were again arrested. I've lost seven members of my party, with over 20 suffering various gun injuries. Over 60 Accord members are in various illegal police detention," Adeleke said.

He said he had written to President Bola Tinubu and Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu over the matter, calling for impartial security arrangements.

"The job of the police is to provide security, not to interfere in the electoral process. I am asking for a free and fair election. Nothing more," he added.

On the recent freeze of government accounts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Adeleke said he was grateful for presidential intervention and that he had been assured of a level playing field. He urged Osun residents to avoid violence and allow the vote to proceed peacefully.

University of Ilesa stands as a landmark achievement, reflecting Adeleke’s focus on education and youth empowerment. Photo credit: GovAdeleke/x

Source: Twitter

Osun election: Primate Ayodele warns Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a direct warning to Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke ahead of the state's governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 11, released through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said President Bola Tinubu is closely watching the election and is determined to see Adeleke removed from office.

Source: Legit.ng