Canada's immigration rules allow certain applicants to request a waiver from the citizenship test, language, or oath requirements

The waiver is available to adult applicants between 18 and 54 who face specific barriers to meeting standard citizenship criteria

Qualifying situations range from severe medical conditions to trauma from war, torture, or low literacy levels in one's first language

Canada has outlined the specific circumstances under which foreigners applying for citizenship may request a formal waiver, exempting them from requirements that would otherwise apply to all adult applicants.

Under the country's immigration framework, not every applicant is held to the same standard. Citizens-in-waiting who sign their applications before turning 18, or who are already 55 or older, are automatically excused from sitting the citizenship test and demonstrating language proficiency in English or French.

Canada lists 4 reasons foreigners may be allowed to skip citizenship test. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Children under 14 are additionally not required to take the oath of citizenship. These groups do not need to apply for a waiver at all.

Who qualifies for Canadian citizenship test waiver

For adults between the ages of 18 and 54, the standard expectation is to pass the citizenship test and show adequate language skills, though only two categories of foreigners are exempt.

However, Canada's immigration authority recognises that certain life circumstances can make these requirements genuinely impossible to meet, and applicants in those situations may submit a formal waiver request based on compassionate grounds.

The criteria covering valid reasons for a waiver fall into four broad categories:

1. Medicall condition

The first is a severe medical condition that has lasted, or is expected to last, for at least one year. This includes serious physical illness, developmental disabilities, and mental impairments such as cognitive conditions, learning disabilities, or anything that significantly affects a person's ability to concentrate or retain information.

2. Trauma

The second category covers trauma. Applicants who have experienced the effects of war, survived torture, or spent extended periods living in a refugee camp may qualify for relief from the standard requirements.

3. Limited literacy

Third, applicants who have low levels of education or limited literacy even in their own mother tongue may present this as a valid basis for a waiver.

4. Other situations

Finally, the rules leave room for other situations that may justify a waiver, giving immigration officers some discretion to consider cases that do not fit neatly into the listed categories.

How to approach waiver process

Waiver requests are assessed individually, and applicants are expected to demonstrate that their circumstances meet the official criteria for compassionate grounds.

The type of waiver sought, whether for the test, the language requirement, or the oath, also depends on the specific situation the applicant is facing.

Canada's immigration authority encourages all prospective citizens to first confirm which requirements apply to their age group before assuming a waiver is necessary, as many applicants may already be exempt without needing to make a formal request.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng