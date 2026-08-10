Rauf Aregbesola has opened up on his marriage during an ADC campaign rally ahead of the Osun governorship election

The former Osun governor addressed party members in Yoruba, linking his fidelity to his personal faith and devotion to God

Aregbesola's remarks came as the ADC campaigns for its candidate ahead of the August 15, 2026, Osun election

Rauf Aregbesola, national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), publicly declared at a party rally that he has remained faithful to his wife, Sherifat, since their marriage, saying he has never been involved in a romantic affair with any other woman.

The former governor made the disclosure while speaking to ADC supporters in Yoruba during a campaign event in Ejigbo local government area ahead of the Osun state gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Rauf Aregbesola addressed ADC supporters during a campaign rally ahead of the Osun governorship election. Photo: RaufAregbesola

Source: Facebook

Aregbesola framed his fidelity as both a personal standard and a spiritual commitment, saying the choice was rooted in the fear of God rather than social pressure. He acknowledged that his position was uncommon among men and said he had used it as the basis of a direct appeal to God, TheCable reports.

"Oh Lord my God, if you are the one I am serving, and I did not add any other thing to it. What I am about to say, only a few men can say it: Because of your fear, I never had any intimacy with another woman since I married my wife," Aregbesola said.

He added:

"I told God that next June, we must do it at the government house."

Osun 2026 governorship election

The rally forms part of the ADC's push ahead of a three-way gubernatorial contest in Osun state. The party's candidate, Najeem Folasayo Salaam, is up against incumbent Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, who is seeking re-election, and Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aregbesola, who served as Osun governor before his tenure in the federal cabinet under President Bola Tinubu, has since aligned with the ADC.

His public remarks at the rally drew attention beyond the immediate campaign message, given the deeply personal nature of the declaration made before a political audience.

Aregbesola explains move to ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rauf Aregbesola clarified that he did not defect to the African Democratic Congress, but deliberately joined the party to pursue his political vision.

The former Osun governor said failed attempts to reform the APC and his subsequent expulsion forced him to seek another platform.

Aregbesola said he chose to remain active in politics rather than abandon his goals ahead of the 2027 elections.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng