Northwest University Kano issued a statement calling the viral video about Emir Sanusi II false, baseless, and misleading

The video showed Sanusi attending a public lecture, but social media users attached false claims about a carry-over to the footage

The university warned that anyone found creating or circulating the false claims would be reported to authorities and prosecuted

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State -Northwest University Kano (NWUK) has firmly rejected claims in a viral video alleging that Kano Emir Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II had an academic deficiency and visited the institution to clear it.

The university's Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Ibrahim, dismissed the circulating content as entirely without basis.

"False claims exposed": NWUK slams viral video about Emir Sanusi II. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, Ibrahim made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, in Kano.

According to the statement, the footage in question was recorded during a public lecture organised by the International Humanitarian Law Society at the university, which the Emir attended as a guest.

Social media users later paired the video with written claims suggesting Sanusi had a carry-over and sought the university's assistance to resolve it.

NWUK distances itself from viral claims

According to The Punch, the university's management made clear it had no connection to either the video or the accompanying write-ups.

"The claim is entirely false, baseless, misleading, and without an iota of fact whatsoever."

NWUK called on students, staff, and members of the public to disregard the video and all related claims, emphasising that none of the content reflected the institution's official position.

The university also issued a firm warning over the creation and spread of what it described as defamatory material.

"Anyone found involved in creating or circulating the video or false claims will be reported to the relevant authorities and prosecuted in accordance with applicable laws."

Kano Emirate Council also denied claims

The university's rejection is not the first official response to the allegation.

The Secretary to the Kano Emirate Council had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the claim was false and unfounded, adding another layer of denial from those closest to the Emir.

NWUK urged the public to rely solely on its official communications for accurate information about the institution and its activities.

Kano varsity disowns viral video on Emir Sanusi’s academic performance. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Twitter

Emir Sanusi returns to school to study law

Recall that the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, finds joy in teaching and studying law as a lifelong pursuit.

This marks Emir Sanusi's third bachelor's degree, reflecting his commitment to education.

The first-class monarch emphasises the law's crucial role in shaping society and governance in the country.

Emir Sanusi speaks on enrolling to study law

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that the Emir of Kano enrolled as an undergraduate at Northwest University, Kano, to study Common Law.

The monarch emphasised that age, status, or position should never prevent anyone from pursuing knowledge.

Classmates expressed pride as the royal figure joined them in class, inspiring younger students.

Source: Legit.ng