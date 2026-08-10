Nigerian music legend 2Baba made a surprising declaration at a public event amid reports of a crisis with his wife, Hon. Natasha Osawaru

The singer admitted he had gone looking for trouble and had already experienced the consequences of that decision

Fans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from laughter to words of support for the couple

Nigerian music legend 2Baba has signalled what appears to be a change of heart, making a striking public declaration about choosing peace over conflict while his marriage to Hon. Natasha Osawaru continues to attract attention.

The veteran singer addressed a crowd at an event where he reflected on recent personal experiences, eventually turning the moment into something of an informal public vow.

2Baba speaks out on alleged Natasha crisis, recounts disturbing encounter. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Speaking to the audience, 2Baba opened by acknowledging the energy in the room, noting the number of "beautiful people" present.

He then paused and made his declaration in typically candid fashion, telling the crowd: "I don decide not to dey look for trouble again."

2Baba Admits He Already Learned His Lesson

What made the moment stand out was the singer's admission that the resolution came after the fact. He told the audience he had already gone looking for trouble and had experienced the fallout, saying, "I don go look for trouble, I don hear am", before following up with an emphatic "Hey God!"

Rather than dwelling on the details, 2Baba pivoted the moment into a message for the people around him, asking them to turn to their neighbour and repeat after him: "No more trouble, I no dey look for trouble again o."

The comments online were swift, with many fans reading between the lines and connecting the statement to the widely reported tension between the singer and his wife.

Fans React to 2Baba's Declaration

Social media users had plenty to say:

@official_kaimalight wrote: "Trouble dey sleep, you go carry am, now you don learn the hard way😂😂😂😂😂"

@ritaberry_desserts commented:

"Ara agbala men are polygamous in nature 😂😂😂😂"

@hardeydayomi said:

"Na lie, you go still look for another one"

@ladyrosabel reacted:

"To the men who left their 1st wife looking for peace from another, you go see shege banza!😂"

@tsjoey_ wrote:

"You go no where o, we're rooting for you two"

@callme_ade_nike added:

"No oo you don hear am ke baba you never hear anything yet Natasha is cooking beans 😂😂😂"

2Baba opens up on alleged Natasha crisis, reveals encounter he wishes had gone differently. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

2Baba appreciates son's stepfather

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba's son with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, turned 16.

2baba’s son Zion turned the new age on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

His appreciation for his son's stepfather also captured attention.

Source: Legit.ng