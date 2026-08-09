Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar reacted to reports that 5,091 Nigerians were killed in violent incidents within three months

Atiku linked the rising death toll to what he called fiscal indiscipline and wasteful spending by the Tinubu administration

The statement, issued on Sunday, August 9, 2026, also addressed the recently announced pay rise for military personnel

Abuja, FCT - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described a reported 5,091 killings across Nigeria in three months as a damning verdict on President Bola Tinubu's administration and its failure to protect lives and property.

The statement was released on Sunday, August 9, 2026, through Phrank Shaibu, Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, and tied the deteriorating security situation directly to what Atiku characterised as reckless management of public funds.

Atiku Abubakar condemns the reported killing of 5,091 Nigerians in three months, accusing the Tinubu administration of failing in its security duty. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

"Behind every number is a Nigerian whose life was cut short, a family thrown into mourning, children deprived of parents and communities condemned to fear. Five thousand and ninety-one reported killings in just three months should trouble the conscience of any government," Atiku said.

Atiku Links Insecurity to Government Spending

The former vice president argued that Nigeria's security crisis could not be separated from how the federal government manages its finances, accusing the administration of padding budgets, diverting public resources, and failing to fully implement funds approved for critical national priorities.

"You cannot run the public treasury as though it were a private purse, squander scarce resources on questionable priorities and then expect soldiers and other security personnel on the frontlines to perform miracles," he said.

Atiku also addressed the recently announced pay increase for military personnel, saying that while he welcomed the move, better salaries alone were not enough to rebuild morale or improve battlefield performance.

"Our soldiers deserve better pay, but morale is about much more than salaries. They require adequate equipment, operational funding, timely allowances, proper welfare for their families and the assurance that the government they defend is as committed to their mission as they are," Atiku said.

Atiku Calls on Government to Cut Waste

Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections, called on the Tinubu administration to eliminate wasteful spending and prioritise defence and security in its budget implementation.

"A government that cannot protect its citizens has failed the first test of governance. Nigerians cannot continue to pay with their lives for the failures, waste and misplaced priorities of an administration that has failed in its most basic constitutional duty," he said.

He framed each of the 5,091 deaths as a separate indictment of the government's record on security, describing the victims as fathers, mothers, children, and breadwinners who had every right to expect protection from the state.

"Today, we have 5,091 reported killings in just three months, 5,091 shattered families, 5,091 indictments of this administration's security failures, and ultimately, 5,091 reasons this government must go," Atiku said.

Atiku says that better military salaries alone cannot solve Nigeria’s security crisis and demands equipment, welfare, and operational funding. @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku Backs APC Senator Over Security Funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku accused the Tinubu administration of fiscal mismanagement that has directly contributed to the country's deepening insecurity, citing recent remarks by a senior senator of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as proof.

The former vice president said the intervention by Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno has confirmed what the opposition had been raising for months, particularly concerns about whether security agencies were receiving the funds set aside for them in the national budget.

He argued that Senator Monguno's public questioning of budget implementation carried more weight precisely because it came from within the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng