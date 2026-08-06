APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka argued that Nigerians must judge leaders by competence and vision, not academic qualifications

Obidike cited Abraham Lincoln, Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs as examples of leaders who succeeded with limited formal education

The APC chieftain addressed the controversy over President Tinubu's academic credentials, describing him as one of Nigeria's most intellectually gifted politicians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, has said that while formal education is important for personal and national development, academic certificates should not be the primary measure of a leader's ability to govern.

He urged Nigerians to shift their focus from political debates over paper qualifications and instead evaluate public officials on competence, vision, integrity, and measurable results.

Obidike says leaders should be judged on vision, not just credentials. Photo credit: Obidike Chukwuebuka/@OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

Obidike, who serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Clarivo Holdings Limited, stated this during an interview made available to Legit.ng.

"A certificate does not build roads, attract investment, create jobs, stabilise an economy, provide security, or improve the welfare of citizens. Those are achieved through competence, vision, sound judgment, discipline, integrity, and the courage to take difficult but necessary decisions."

Tinubu controversy and certificate debate

Addressing the controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu's academic credentials, Obidike said the issue had been unnecessarily politicised.

He was careful to note that his remarks were not meant to cast doubt on the President's qualifications, adding that Tinubu has consistently maintained he holds the credentials recognised under Nigerian law.

He described Tinubu as one of Nigeria's most intellectually gifted politicians and said critics questioning his educational background could not match his political experience or strategic thinking.

To support his broader argument, Obidike drew on several historical figures. He pointed to Abraham Lincoln, the 16th United States President, who had less than one year of formal schooling but educated himself independently and is widely regarded as one of America's greatest leaders.

He also referenced Harry S. Truman, who became US President and led the country through post-war reconstruction without ever obtaining a university degree.

Benjamin Franklin, who left school at age ten due to financial hardship, was cited as someone who became a writer, scientist, inventor, diplomat, and one of America's Founding Fathers through self-education.

Thomas Edison, who received only a few months of formal schooling, and Frederick Douglass, born into slavery and initially forbidden from learning to read, were also named as examples of individuals who achieved extraordinary influence through determination alone.

Beyond historical figures, Obidike pointed to modern innovators including Steve Jobs, who left Reed College after one semester before co-founding Apple; Mark Zuckerberg, who dropped out of Harvard University to build Facebook; Winston Churchill, the wartime British Prime Minister; and Ted Turner, founder of CNN.

Tinubu's reforms cited as evidence of competence

On governance, Obidike argued that President Tinubu has shown the political will to pursue reforms that previous administrations avoided.

He listed the removal of the fuel subsidy, unification of the foreign exchange market, expansion of the student loan programme, and renewed investment in agriculture, road construction, and rail development as evidence of performance-driven leadership under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said these efforts, rather than any certificate, should form the basis of how Nigerians assess the current administration.

APC Chieftain, Obidike, backs Tinubu, says paper Certificates can’t fix Nigeria. Photo credit:@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

PDP chieftain speaks on Tinubu’s certificate saga

Recall that a Lagos-based PDP official published an open letter calling on party members to abandon Tinubu's certificate controversy ahead of 2027.

The chairman argued that the certificate strategy has failed in court repeatedly since 1999 and is costing the opposition valuable ground.

He outlined four steps he wants PDP members to take instead, covering ward organisation, policy messaging, and coalition building.

Tinubu's school certificates missing in INEC form

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that INEC published Tinubu's 2027 nomination documents listing only his CSU degree, with sections for primary and secondary school qualifications left blank.

Senior lawyers and opposition parties raised questions about the omission, citing constitutional requirements for presidential candidates in Nigeria.

INEC said it does not verify the authenticity of credentials, adding that the publication is meant for public scrutiny under the Electoral Act 2026.

Source: Legit.ng