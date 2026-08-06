House Committee on Defence Chairman Hon. Babajimi Benson praised President Tinubu's approval of a military salary review for all ranks

Tinubu also approved the expansion of the Nigerian Army from 8 to 12 divisions, with new divisions in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City

The reforms include the recruitment of 28,000 new personnel, with the committee pledging full legislative support for their implementation

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, has praised President Bola Tinubu for approving a sweeping review of military salaries and the largest structural expansion of the Nigerian Army in recent years.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng and signed by Benson and released on Thursday, August 6, the committee described the decisions as historic and timely, saying they reflect the Federal Government's commitment to strengthening Nigeria's security and improving the welfare of its armed forces.

President Tinubu has approved a military salary review and the expansion of the Nigerian Army from 8 to 12 divisions. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Salary rise for all ranks

The pay review covers officers and soldiers across all ranks, with Benson highlighting what he called "substantial" gains for junior personnel. He said the improved remuneration would boost morale, help retain experienced staff, and draw stronger recruits into service.

"A well-motivated and properly equipped military remains indispensable to achieving sustainable national security and development," the committee's statement read.

Benson added that investing in the welfare of military personnel was not a matter of sentiment but a strategic necessity, given the range of security threats Nigeria currently faces.

Army to grow from 8 to 12 divisions

Beyond pay, Tinubu approved the creation of four new army divisions, bringing the total from eight to twelve. The new formations will be based in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City.

The committee said the reorganisation would improve command and control, speed up the deployment of troops, and strengthen border security. Benson also said the expansion would sharpen intelligence-led operations and increase the military's ability to tackle terrorism, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

The reforms also include the recruitment of 28,000 new personnel to fill out the expanded force structure.

Benson said the combined effect of better pay, more troops and a broader operational footprint would deepen professionalism and institutional discipline across the armed forces.

The committee said the reforms align with Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and pledged to continue providing legislative backing and oversight to ensure their implementation.

Source: Legit.ng