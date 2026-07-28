Atiku Abubakar cited Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno's claims that security agencies were denied capital budget releases amid a worsening national crisis

The former Vice President said over 17,000 Nigerians have died in violent attacks since the Tinubu administration took office, according to independent conflict monitors

Atiku, speaking through his aide Phrank Shaibu, outlined a security reform agenda he said an ADC government under his leadership would implement

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the Tinubu administration of fiscal mismanagement that has directly contributed to the country's deepening insecurity, citing recent remarks by a senior senator of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as proof.

In a statement released on July 28, 2026, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the intervention by Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno had confirmed what the opposition had been raising for months, particularly concerns about whether security agencies were receiving the funds set aside for them in the national budget.

Atiku Abubakar has accused the Tinubu administration of fiscal mismanagement leading to rising insecurity in Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@atiku

Source: Twitter

Monguno's questions vindicate opposition, Atiku says

A statement cited by Legit.ng, Atiku argued that Senator Monguno's public questioning of budget implementation carried more weight precisely because it came from within the ruling party.

"Senator Monguno did not merely question budget implementation. He questioned why duly enacted budgets are allegedly not being faithfully implemented. He questioned why trillions of naira generated by the Federation are reportedly being retained instead of being distributed in accordance with the Constitution. Most disturbing of all, he questioned why critical security agencies have reportedly not received capital releases despite the worsening security crisis confronting our nation," Atiku said.

He added:

"These are not allegations from the opposition. They are grave constitutional questions raised by a distinguished senator of the ruling party."

The former Vice President said the government could not escape responsibility if security personnel were being denied the resources needed to fight terrorists and bandits.

"How do you expect our gallant security personnel to defeat terrorists, bandits and kidnappers when those responsible for equipping them are allegedly withholding the very funds appropriated for that purpose?" he said.

Atiku points to death toll

Atiku said independent conflict monitors had estimated that more than 17,000 Nigerians had been killed in violent attacks since President Bola Tinubu came to power, with thousands more abducted.

He also drew a pointed contrast between Tinubu's past rhetoric and his current conduct in office, noting that as an opposition leader, Tinubu had been vocal in criticising the Jonathan administration over insecurity.

"Today, Nigerians are asking him to meet the same standard he demanded of others. Sadly, what they have witnessed instead is what many now describe as a 'Sidon Look' Presidency — one that appears content to issue condolences after every massacre instead of preventing the next one," Atiku said.

Atiku, who holds the traditional title of Zege Mule U Tiv II conferred on him by the Tiv Area Traditional Council on May 27, 2001, said that honour carried an obligation of protection, not indifference.

He said an ADC administration under his leadership would ensure prompt release and full accounting of all security appropriations, restore intelligence-led policing, strengthen border security and tackle the economic conditions that drive young people towards criminal networks.

Atiku is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections, having been ratified on May 29, 2026.

Atiku raises fresh allegation against Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that the former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar accused the Tinubu administration of spending nearly three years worsening Nigeria's electricity crisis before finally landing on a policy direction he first proposed more than two decades ago.

In a statement dated Sunday, July 26 and issued through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the power minister's recent admission that Nigeria cannot rely solely on large, centralised power plants amounts to a long-overdue endorsement of decentralised electricity generation, a position he had consistently held since his time as Vice President.

Source: Legit.ng