Germany's customs authority has outlined strict rules on importing textiles from countries outside the European Union into the country

Travellers who bring in certain textile goods without the required import permit risk facing penalties

The German government listed specific exemptions that allow some textiles to enter the country without documentation

Germany's customs authority has issued a formal warning to travellers and importers regarding the rules governing textile goods brought into the country from non-EU states, stressing that failure to comply carries legal consequences.

According to the German customs authority, importing certain categories of textiles from countries outside the European Union may require an official import permit.

The German government warns travellers concerning textile imports. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Travellers must obtain this permit before the journey begins and present it at the relevant customs or border office upon entry into Germany.

What Germany's textile import rules say

The authority made its position clear, stating that textiles cannot be brought into Germany without the required import permit where one applies.

It further warned that violations are subject to penalties, urging travellers to research the applicable regulations well ahead of their trip rather than on arrival.

The rules are in place partly to protect European industries, with specific documentation required depending on the type and origin of the textile goods being imported.

Exemptions that apply to travellers

Not every textile import triggers the permit requirement. The authority confirmed that an import permit is not needed when the quantity or value of the goods is small or when the items are intended for a specified use.

For travellers carrying goods in person, textile products valued at up to €1,500 (N2,358,900) are exempt, provided the items are not intended for resale. For goods sent by post or courier rather than carried by the traveller, the exemption threshold is lower, set at €1,000 (N1,572,600), and again, the goods must not be destined for commercial or retail purposes.

Foodstuffs restricted from entering UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government published official guidance detailing restrictions on food and animal products that travellers cannot bring into Great Britain.

Travellers carrying items protected under CITES may face an additional permit requirement before entering the country.

Source: Legit.ng