The African Democratic Congress rejected a Federal High Court order demanding its de-registration

ADC argued the Independent National Electoral Commission supported the opposition party by affirming its legal compliance

Party leaders accused high-ranking government officials of manipulating the judiciary to eliminate political opposition

The African Democratic Congress has firmly rejected a Federal High Court judgment that ordered its deregistration, calling the decision a dangerous assault on Nigeria's democratic foundations.

The party described the ruling as part of a calculated effort to consolidate one-party rule and eliminate political opposition ahead of future elections.

ADC condemned a Federal High Court judgment that ordered its deregistration. Photo: ADC

Source: Facebook

In an official statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC argued that the judgment represents the most glaring indication yet of the ruling party's determination to retain power through any available means, including the potential subversion of democratic institutions.

The party warned that such actions could precipitate a national crisis of significant proportions.

Is Nigeria's democracy being systematically dismantled?

The ADC maintained that the constitution vests exclusive authority over political party registration and deregistration in the Independent National Electoral Commission. The party insisted that INEC alone possesses the constitutional mandate to determine whether any party has satisfied the requirements for continued recognition.

The party has vowed to pursue every available legal avenue to challenge the ruling. It also appealed to its supporters and members nationwide to remain composed and await further instructions from the party leadership regarding next steps.

"We are deeply alarmed by the judgment reportedly delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a case filed by the so-called National Forum of Former Legislators seeking the de-registration of the ADC and four other political parties," the statement read.

"This judgment stands in direct conflict with constitutional principles and all known judicial processes and procedures."

ADC leaders condemn Justice Lifu's ruling as a dangerous attack on constitutional governance. Photo: ADC

Source: Twitter

The party noted that INEC had explicitly stated in its counter-affidavit filed before the court that the ADC had not violated any registration requirements. The electoral body also confirmed that no constitutional electoral-performance threshold had been failed and that no legitimate basis existed for deregistration.

INEC further clarified that deregistration cannot be driven by political pressure or external sentiment but must rest exclusively on constitutionally established grounds.

Court accused of ignoring superior judicial order

The ADC raised serious concerns about the conduct of the trial judge, alleging that Justice Lifu was aware of a subsisting Court of Appeal order issued on May 22, 2026, which directed a stay of proceedings in the matter.

The party accused the judge of flagrantly disregarding this directive from a superior court, calling the action contemptuous and a departure from established judicial traditions.

"The ADC considers this development not merely a legal dispute, but a dangerous escalation capable of destabilising the nation's democratic process," the statement continued.

"Our position is anchored on the role that agents of the ruling party have played in this matter."

The party highlighted that the case has been actively promoted by individuals closely associated with the President's Chief of Staff. It also pointed to what it described as the absurd decision of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to join the matter as a plaintiff in April, despite being a second defendant in the case. The ADC interpreted this move as a signal that cannot be ignored.

Timing of ruling raises suspicion

The ADC questioned the timing of the judgment, noting that it comes at a moment when the party has successfully concluded its primaries and is preparing to field candidates for all positions in the forthcoming elections, including the presidential race.

The party views this as a deliberate attempt to disrupt its electoral preparations and eliminate competition.

"We are therefore left in no doubt that this latest development is a continuation of the ruling party's persistent efforts to undermine the opposition, especially the ADC," the statement concluded.

The party warned against using the judiciary as an instrument to undermine democracy and plunge Nigeria into a major political crisis.

Atiku slams court ruling

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned a court judgment ordering the deregistration of the ADC and several other opposition parties, describing the ruling as a threat to Nigeria's democratic system and political pluralism.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 15, by his senior special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku argued that the decision raised concerns about the rule of law and the future of opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng