The UK government has confirmed that a specific group of people cannot apply to become British nationals (overseas)

British national (overseas) status was only open to a defined group of Hong Kong residents before a fixed 1997 deadline

Those who hold British national (overseas) status have limited rights, including no automatic right to live or work in the UK

The UK government has confirmed that one category of people is completely barred from obtaining British national (overseas) status, no matter their circumstances.

According to the official UK government guidance, only individuals who were British overseas territories citizens connected to Hong Kong and who registered before 1 July 1997 qualify as British nationals (overseas).

UK prohibits a category of foreigners from seeking British national status. Photo credit: Wikipedia.

Source: UGC

Anyone who did not secure that status before the deadline simply cannot apply for it now.

The guidance states plainly:

"If you're not already a British national (overseas), you cannot apply to become one."

What British National (Overseas) Status Actually Means

Holding British national (overseas) status comes with a narrow set of rights. Holders are entitled to carry a British passport and can seek consular assistance and protection from UK diplomatic posts in most parts of the world.

However, that protection does not extend to mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macao.

Beyond the passport, the rights are limited. British nationals (overseas) are subject to full immigration controls and have no automatic right to live, work, or study in the United Kingdom. The European Union also does not recognise them as UK nationals.

Pathway to Full British Citizenship

There is, however, a route forward for those who already hold British national (overseas) status.

Those individuals, along with their eligible family members, may apply for a British National (Overseas) visa, which grants the right to live, work, and study in the UK.

From there, it may also be possible to register as a full British citizen, provided certain conditions are met.

The guidance makes clear that this pathway is only available to those who already hold the status, reinforcing that the window for acquiring British national (overseas) status closed in 1997 and has not reopened since.

Nigerian mum becomes British citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum in the United Kingdom who had lamented over her life abroad shared a new update about her stay abroad.

The mother of 3 celebrated as she finally became a UK citizen and posted the British passport she recently received.

Source: Legit.ng