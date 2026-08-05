The Kwara State Government confirmed on Wednesday that victims abducted from Woro and Nuku communities in February 2026 had regained their freedom

176 people were kidnapped during the February 3 attack on Kaiama LGA, which the government described as one of the deadliest in Kwara's history

Suspected Boko Haram-linked extremists carried out the coordinated assault that reportedly killed more than 200 people and forced many residents to flee

Kwara State Government on Wednesday confirmed that victims taken during the deadly February 3, 2026, attack on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area had been freed.

The announcement came through a post on the Kwara State Government's official Facebook page, more than five months after 176 people were seized during one of the most violent raids the state has recorded.

Kwara announces release of 176 kidnap victims Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

The government wrote:

"Alhamdulillah and kudos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, security forces, and everyone who played a role in this huge feat. We are grateful!"

No further details on how or where the victims were released were available at the time of filing this report.

The February attack on Woro and Nuku

The original assault saw suspected Boko Haram-linked extremists arrive on motorcycles and overrun the two rural communities in a coordinated raid that lasted several hours. More than 200 people were reportedly killed, with many others wounded, homes and businesses destroyed, and large numbers of residents displaced as they fled the violence.

Local vigilantes who tried to push back against the attackers were reportedly overwhelmed during the assault. Some of them were allegedly trapped inside their office, which was subsequently set on fire.

The scale of the attack drew widespread attention across Nigeria, with many describing it as one of the gravest security incidents in Kwara State's recent history.

Source: Legit.ng