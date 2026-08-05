The Donald Trump administration launched a new pilot programme requiring certain immigrants to post bonds of up to $250,000 to obtain a United States (US) visa

The scheme initially targets visa applicants from the Dominican Republic who were previously denied entry on public charge grounds

US authorities explained that the bonds will be assessed case by case, with amounts in current cases ranging from $100,000 to $250,000

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Washington, USA - The Donald Trump administration has introduced a pilot programme that requires certain prospective immigrants to deposit bonds of up to $250,000 before they can receive a United States visa.

As reported on Wednesday, August 5, by Washington Free Beacon, the scheme, launched in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, took effect on Tuesday, August 4, and initially covers specific visa applicants at US consular offices in the Dominican Republic.

Trump introduces a new six-figure visa bond requirement for certain prospective immigrants, with the Dominican Republic among the first countries affected. Photo credit: @DailyCircularNg

Source: Twitter

The official X account of the US Department of State reposted a Free Beacon article about the update.

A State Department official reportedly confirmed that consular offices there would begin asking certain immigrants "who have been found ineligible on public charge grounds to post a bond with (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) in order to be issued an immigrant visa."

The "public charge" classification refers to individuals denied a visa because of concerns they cannot financially sustain themselves and may rely on government-funded benefits.

Legit.ng gathered that bond amounts will not be fixed. Consular officers will evaluate each case based on the applicant's individual circumstances, with the bonds in cases processed this week falling in the range of $100,000 or $250,000, according to State Department information.

Trump tightens US visa rules

The administration stated that the programme draws on long-standing authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act, which permits certain otherwise ineligible applicants to post a bond as proof that they can fund their own stay.

The State Department official said:

"Immigrating to the United States is a privilege, not a right. Those who seek to obtain that privilege must be capable of demonstrating that they will be a benefit — rather than a burden — to our nation."

Officials added that the programme would "protect American public benefits programmes from the financial burden of foreigners who arrive with major medical expenses or other needs."

The Dominican Republic was selected for the pilot based on the "scope and scale" of immigrant visa operations at the US embassy in Santo Domingo, officials said.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services will oversee each bond and determine when its terms are fulfilled or breached. A bond can be cancelled after five years if the immigrant has not received public cash assistance for income maintenance or long-term government-funded care.

Why is Trump citing welfare?

The administration pointed to several studies in justifying the move. A 2023 Cato Institute report found that immigrants consumed about $401.6 billion in welfare and entitlement benefits that year, including roughly $125.2 billion by non-citizens. Separately, a February 2025 report from the Centre for Immigration Studies, drawing on 2024 government data, found that 51 percent of households headed by legal immigrants used at least one major welfare programme, compared with 37 percent for US-born households.

The State Department framed the bond scheme as an opportunity rather than a penalty, saying applicants with sufficient resources now have an additional route to demonstrate financial self-sufficiency and qualify for a visa. Officials said the initiative could expand to other countries in the future.

The Donald Trump administration says its new visa bond policy is backed by studies on immigrant welfare use and could be expanded to additional countries in the future. Photo credit: realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

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The rule, issued in July and set to take effect in September, scraps the longstanding "duration of status" arrangement, which allowed students to remain in the country for the full length of their studies without a fixed deadline.

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Source: Legit.ng