Peter Okoye disclosed in a video series that he urgently needed 30 million naira at the height of the Psquare family crisis

The singer revealed he approached his wife Lola Omotayo without explaining exactly why he needed the money

Lola persuaded her father to provide the funds, with the draft handed over to the singer

Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has opened up about a critical financial moment during the bitter Psquare family feud, revealing that his wife Lola Omotayo was the one who came through for him when he needed 30 million naira.

The singer shared the account in a video on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, described as "Part 5" of an ongoing series in which he has been publicly revisiting the Psquare family dispute.

Peter Okoye reveals wife Lola Omotayo helped him secure N30m through her father. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

How Lola Convinced Her Father

According to Peter, he walked up to Lola and asked her directly for 30 million naira without initially explaining what the funds were for, only telling her it was "very important."

Lola, who was working for her father at the time, told Peter she did not have that kind of money herself. He then asked her to speak to her dad on his behalf.

"I said, 'Please, Lola is very important,'" Peter recalled, before adding that Lola managed to convince her father. The following day, her father provided a bank draft for the full 30 million naira.

Peter Okoye shares how wife and father-in-law came through for him. Credit: lolaomotayo/peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

He also reflected on how humbling the experience was, saying he had to "swallow his pride" to make the ask in the first place.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Jude Okoye's wife, Ify, limited the comment on her Instagram page following Peter's allegations against her and her husband.

The video of Peter Okoye sharing how his wife Lola Omotayo raised N30m for him is below:

Fans Shower Praise on Lola Omotayo

The clip quickly drew an outpouring of admiration for Lola from fans who say her loyalty has long gone unnoticed on Instagram.

@rejoice.johnson.12 commented:

"I don't know why u all are surprised that she's not the problem, have always known that this woman no get wahala. She's always minding her business."

@windy_z31 wrote:

"You are such a rare jem! A strong woman! Thanks for staying by your husband side ❤️ . It must have been so lonely for him seeing his two brothers going against him ."

@dipo_bryant said:

"For that 30metres from you and popsi !!! I love you to death !! You are a wife and a treasure !! I just love when I see women who stand with who they choose !!! Angel Lola 🙌 @lolaomotayo_okoye 🙌"

@wanhemba7 shared:

"God bless you, Queen for how you have held Peter down all these years. We had no idea what battles yall have been dealing with but God sees all and He will not forsake yall."

@e_j_a_n_l_a added:

"For that 30M you and your pop man raised for Peter, we are so grateful. May God continue to bless you and your family. Thanks for standing by him always. Without you there won't be Peter anymore."

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Source: Legit.ng