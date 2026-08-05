President Bola Tinubu approved a new salary structure for the Nigerian Armed Forces, with increases ranging from 30% to 80%

Data showed that over 250,000 military personnel are set to benefit from the pay rise, which will be effective September 1, 2026

The approved increases will push the Armed Forces wage bill from ₦660bn to ₦924bn annually, a development that has got Nigerians talking

President Bola Tinubu has approved a salary increase for all Nigerian Armed Forces personnel, with lower-ranking soldiers receiving the largest pay rise under the new structure.

The announcement was made through the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre, which published a graphic detailing the approved wage adjustments. The increases are tiered by rank, with Privates to Staff Sergeants receiving an 80% salary rise, personnel from Under Colonel down to Warrant Officers getting 50% more, and those holding the rank of Colonel and above receiving a 30% increase.

Breakdown of President Bola Tinubu's new salary structure for Nigerian soldiers Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

How much the wage bill will rise

The pay review will take effect from September 1, 2026, and is expected to benefit more than 250,000 military personnel across the country.

The financial impact on the government is significant. The Armed Forces wage bill will jump from ₦660 billion to ₦924 billion, representing an increase of ₦264 billion in annual personnel costs.

The graphic released by the presidential media centre showed President Tinubu signing documents, with soldiers visible in the background alongside the Nigerian coat of arms and official media centre branding.

Rank-by-rank breakdown

S/N Military Ranking Percentage Increase 1 Colonel and above 30 per cent increase 2 Under Colonel to Warrant Officers 50 per cent increase 3 Private to Staff Sergeant 80 per cent increase

Nigerians react as Tinubu increases soldiers salaries

The announcement from the office of the presidency has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Damilola commended the president:

"President Tinubu prioritising troop welfare underscores this administration's commitment to supporting those who risk their lives to keep the nation safe. Kudos to Mr President."

Usman Baba prayed for the country:

"While no amount of money can truly compensate our armed forces for the sacrifices they make in defending the nation, improving their welfare is a step in the right direction. Kudos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this move. May it boost morale, strengthen professionalism, and encourage more Nigerians to proudly serve their country."

Dare Bello wrote:

"Very nice move....at the very right time PBAT is ticking almost all the boxes in the area of security... God bless PBAT. God bless Nigeria."

Dhammiamond said:

"Tinubu's legacy would be remembered as the Modern father of Nigeria. Bookmark it."

You can read more reactions from Nigerians on X here:

Defence minister speaks on new salary for soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Defence Minister Gen. Christopher Musa said President Bola Tinubu is preparing to announce another pay rise for military personnel.

The disclosure came during a one-day workshop for widows and wives of Armed Forces personnel held in Abuja on Monday.

The Ministry of Defence organised the event alongside SMEDAN to help military families build sustainable businesses.

Source: Legit.ng