Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde criticised the Tinubu administration's decision to remove fuel subsidy and float the naira at the same time

Makinde, now APM presidential candidate, spoke at the unveiling of the party's Ogun State candidates ahead of the 2027 elections

Ogun APM chairman gave the APC-led federal government a 35% performance score and urged voters to reject vote-buying in 2027

Oyo State Governor and Allied People's Movement presidential candidate Seyi Makinde has described President Bola Tinubu's decision to simultaneously remove the fuel subsidy and float the naira as a twin shock that no nation, not even developed ones, could absorb without protective measures for its citizens.

Makinde spoke on Monday, August 4, 2026, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at an event to unveil the APM's deputy governorship candidate for the state, Mrs Deborah Akinlade, alongside the party's candidates for the House of Assembly and National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections, Punch reports.

Seyi Makinde addressed APM supporters during the unveiling of the party's candidates in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Photo FB/SeiMakinde

Source: Twitter

He was represented at the event by a national leader of the party, Mr Babatunde Tijani.

"How can a person just decide one day that he will remove the fuel subsidy without any cushioning effect or any palliative to fill the gap? At the same time, they still went ahead and floated the naira," Makinde said.

"These two policies have further made life difficult for Nigerians. It is an economic policy that no nation, even advanced countries, can take at the same time."

Makinde Questions Cost of Living and Exchange Rate

The governor challenged claims that the current administration had stabilised the economy, pointing to the rising cost of meals and the volatility of the naira against foreign currencies.

"Now, how many people can take three square meals a day? How much were we buying fuel for before? How much is it now? They said they have stabilised the exchange rate… from how much to how much? And it will go up to N1,500, coming back to N1,300, and they will be clapping and praising themselves. Who does that?" he asked.

On security, Makinde said the situation across Nigeria had deteriorated to the point where citizens could no longer feel safe in their own homes, contrasting current conditions with what he described as a more stable past.

He called on APM members in Ogun State to begin "massive mobilisation" across local governments and wards, framing the 2027 election as an opportunity to "reset Nigeria" on the economy and security fronts.

APM Ogun Chairman Gives Tinubu Administration 35%

Ogun State APM chairman and Inter-Party Advisory Council chair Abayomi Sanyaolu scored the federal government's performance at 35 out of 100, urging Nigerians to resist vote-buying and collect their Permanent Voter Cards in preparation for 2027.

"We should stop the issue of exchanging our birthright for N10,000 or N20,000. People should say no to all these exchanges of our lives because if you collect N20,000 for your vote, they will use four or eight years on the throne," Sanyaolu said.

The party's Ogun governorship candidate, Rotimi Babajide, also urged residents to back the APM, saying his administration would focus on food production, job creation, education, healthcare, and road infrastructure if elected.

Peter Obi, another opposition figure, resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, ahead of the same 2027 elections the APM is now targeting.

Makinde: PDP will beat Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde had declared that the Peoples Democratic Party is on course to secure victory in Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election.

He spoke on Monday, May 4, during the 103rd National Executive Committee meeting of a faction of the party in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng