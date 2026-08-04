The United States had clarified that most Canadian and Bermudian citizens could enter without a nonimmigrant visa

The State Department had listed several travel categories that still required visas despite the exemptions

U.S. authorities had reminded travellers that visa-free entry did not guarantee admission at the border

Citizens of Canada and Bermuda can travel to the United States without obtaining a nonimmigrant visa in many cases, according to updated guidance published by the U.S. Department of State.

The department explained that while most Canadian and Bermudian citizens are exempt from standard U.S. visa requirements for short visits, there are specific travel categories that still require a visa before entry.

The U.S. Department of State updated its guidance on visa requirements for Canadians and Bermudians. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

Who can enter the US without a visa?

According to the guidance, Canadian citizens generally do not need a nonimmigrant visa to visit the United States.

Similarly, Bermudian citizens can enter the U.S. without a visa for stays of up to 180 days, provided they meet U.S. immigration requirements and have not previously violated immigration rules.

The State Department noted that admission into the United States is not automatic, as final decisions are made by officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at ports of entry.

Who still needs a US visa?

The department said Canadian citizens must obtain a visa if they are travelling as foreign government officials, international organisation employees or NATO representatives.

Visas are also required for treaty traders, treaty investors, certain dependants under E category visas, fiancés and fiancées of U.S. citizens, their children, spouses completing the immigration process, and individuals applying under special informant visa categories.

In addition, permanent residents of Canada who are not Canadian citizens must obtain a U.S. nonimmigrant visa before travelling.

For Bermudian citizens, visas remain mandatory for government officials, employees of international organisations, fiancés and spouses of U.S. citizens seeking immigration benefits, applicants under special informant categories, and travellers intending to remain in the United States for more than 180 days.

Entry requirements still apply

The State Department reminded travellers that visa exemptions do not guarantee admission into the United States.

It said officers of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have the authority to approve or refuse entry after reviewing each traveller's eligibility.

The department also advised visitors to familiarise themselves with U.S. entry rules, including restrictions on bringing food, agricultural products and other prohibited items into the country.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng