Rotimi Amaechi, the ADC's vice-presidential candidate, publicly challenged critics to contact his former classmates and schoolmates to confirm his educational background

Amaechi said his primary school classmates, university colleagues and former Governor Alex Otti can vouch for his academic history

The ADC candidate made the remarks in response to questions linked to President Bola Tinubu's own credential controversy

Rotimi Amaechi, the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections, has challenged anyone questioning his educational background to contact people who schooled with him, after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published his credentials.

Amaechi said he is ready to provide direct contacts who can confirm that he attended primary school, secondary school, and university.

Rotimi Amaechi explains his classmates Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

He said:

"I have classmates in primary school. I can call them now. Alex Otti was my junior at the University of Port Harcourt. I am calling people so you can ask whether I went to university or primary school or secondary school."

His remarks were a direct reaction to the controversy surrounding the academic records of President Bola Tinubu, which has remained a subject of public debate ahead of the 2027 elections.

Amaechi invokes Alex Otti

The former Rivers State governor specifically named Alex Otti, the current Governor of Abia State, as someone who can confirm their shared time at the University of Port Harcourt, describing Otti as his junior at the institution.

Amaechi's willingness to name verifiable contacts appears intended to draw a sharp contrast with the ongoing questions over President Tinubu's credentials, which have dogged the presidency since before the 2023 elections.

INEC published the credentials of candidates ahead of the 2027 elections as part of its statutory disclosure obligations, a process that has brought renewed attention to the academic backgrounds of major political figures across party lines.

Amaechi was ratified as the ADC's vice-presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, weeks after Peter Obi joined the party following his resignation from the Labour Party earlier that month.

See the video of Amaechi on X here:

INEC publishes Atiku, Amaechi's records

INEC recently published the credentials and personal details of Atiku Abubakar, ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, alongside those of his running mate, the former Rivers state governor, Amaechi.

However, the credential list has sparked debate among Nigerians after observers noticed that Atiku's profile shows he holds a Master's degree in International Relations, but contains no record of a first degree or undergraduate qualification preceding it.

The absence of an undergraduate entry in the INEC submission has raised questions among members of the public about the completeness of the former Vice President's listed academic background. Many Nigerians took to social media to flag the gap, with some calling for clarification from either Atiku's campaign team or INEC on whether an undergraduate certificate was submitted as part of the candidate's full documentation.

INEC publishes Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi's academic records Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Amaechi accuses Tinubu of being against Christians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, ADC Vice Presidential Candidate, accused President Bola Tinubu's aides of insulting Christians over remarks by Cardinal Onaiyekan.

Amaechi claimed the presidency's response would have been different if the Sultan of Sokoto had made the same statements.

The former Rivers State governor said the reaction amounted to religious discrimination against Christians in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng