The Federal Government had launched a digital platform for online birth and death certificate applications

The National Population Commission had introduced the portal to simplify civil registration and reduce paperwork

The government had retained free death registration while fixing the online birth certificate application fee at ₦5,000

The federal government has introduced a digital platform that allows Nigerians to apply for birth and death certificates online, reducing the need for physical visits and lengthy paperwork.

The platform, developed by the National Population Commission (NPC), was announced on Tuesday by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) as part of the government's efforts to modernise civil registration services nationwide.

The National Population Commission introduced an online self-service portal for civil registration. Photo: TheCable

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According to the NOA, the new self-service portal also enables users to register births and deaths, apply for birth attestation, correct civil registration records and verify certificates online.

"Getting a birth or death certificate in Nigeria just got easier! You can also visit any NPC registration centre nationwide for assistance," the agency said.

How can Nigerians apply for a birth certificate?

Applicants are required to begin the process through the NPC self-service portal.

The commission said birth registration for children below five years remains free at all NPC registration centres. However, online self-service birth registration attracts a ₦5,000 processing fee.

To qualify for the online application, the child must have been born in Nigeria, possess a National Identification Number (NIN), and have at least one Nigerian parent. In addition, one parent must already have a valid birth certificate.

The commission noted that approved birth certificates can only be downloaded once. Applicants seeking another copy must apply for a certificate reprint through the portal, while all payments are non-refundable.

What is required for death registration?

The NPC said death registration remains free of charge.

Applicants must provide the informant's National Identification Number. Where the deceased did not have a NIN, the reason for its absence must be stated.

Other information required includes the deceased's personal details, place and cause of death, occupation, marital status, usual residence, literacy level and whether a medical practitioner certified the death.

Applicants must also choose the registration state, local government area and NPC registration centre before submitting the application.

The commission said a confirmation email would be sent after successful registration and advised Nigerians who need assistance to visit any NPC registration centre across the country.

NIN: NIMC releases number of registered Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that NIMC disclosed that the number of Nigerians enrolled in the National Identification Number (NIN) database had reached 127 million as of December 2025.

Data obtained from the commission’s website show that as of October 31, 2025, total NIN enrolment stood at 123.9 million, with Lagos State recording the highest number of registered individuals at over 13 million. And gender data showed that as of October 2025, over 54.2 million females and about 69.7 million males had been captured in the national identity database.

Source: Legit.ng