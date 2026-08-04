The UK government launched an official job website that allows foreigners from around the world to search for available vacancies

The platform also provides guidance on whether a foreign applicant will need a visa before they can legally work in the United Kingdom

Job seekers can enter their preferred role on the site and browse matching opportunities before submitting an application directly

The United Kingdom has made it easier for foreigners looking to work there by launching an official government job website where available vacancies can be browsed and applied for directly.

The platform, jobs.service.gov.uk, is open to prospective workers from countries across the world who are considering relocating to the UK in pursuit of better employment opportunities.

UK unveils official job website for foreigners seeking work opportunities. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/WPA Pool/Peter Dazeley/Royalty-free

Source: Getty Images

How the UK job website works

Visitors to the site can search for roles by entering the type of work they are interested in. The website ( https://www.jobs.service.gov.uk/jobs ) then displays matching vacancies, and users can proceed to apply for any position that suits them. The process is designed to be straightforward, giving international job seekers a clear entry point into the UK labour market.

Beyond job listings, the platform also helps foreign nationals understand their visa requirements. Anyone unsure whether they need a visa to work legally in the UK can use the website to find that information before making any relocation decisions.

UK reaches out to foreign workers

The UK's move mirrors a similar approach taken by Germany, which has also made its job market more accessible to workers from abroad through dedicated online resources.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering the japa route, the website offers a practical starting point. Rather than relying on third-party recruitment agents or unverified listings, applicants can go directly to an official government source, search for roles in their field, and begin the application process without the need for an intermediary.

Germany unveils official job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany's Federal Employment Agency launched an official website where foreigners can search for visa sponsorship jobs.

The platform also guides on finding employment, applying for jobs, and relocating to Germany through legal pathways.

Source: Legit.ng