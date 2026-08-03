A close friend of late singer St Janet broke down while speaking about what the juju-highlife star endured before she passed away

The friend, identified as Nofaklife, made an emotional plea for prayers and called out people who ignored calls for help when the singer needed them most

St Janet's death has sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans and followers divided over faith, forgiveness, and how the singer lived her life

A friend of late Nigerian juju-highlife singer St Janet has opened up about the difficult final chapter of the singer's life, saying she suffered and was tested before her death.

The friend, identified on social media as Nofaklife, shared the emotional tribute on Sunday, August 2, 2026, describing the loss as deeply personal and painful.

St Janet's friend mourns singer in heartbreaking video on social media. Credit: stjanet

Source: Instagram

In her post, Nofaklife appealed to Nigerians to pray for St Janet's soul, emphasising that the singer endured hardship before she eventually passed on. She also used the moment to issue a broader warning to those who turn their backs on people in need.

"Nigerians, please help me pray for St Janet my friend, she suffered before she eventually died. She was tested. She tried. Pls pray to God Almighty to forgive all her sins and also give her eternal rest," she wrote.

She also directed a pointed message at people who failed to respond when they were called upon for help, urging others to stop abandoning those around them in moments of need.

"I am not feeling fine at all, so St Janet my friend is gone and I wouldn't see her anymore oooo," she added.

Mixed reactions trail St Janet's friend's plea for prayer in trending video. Credit: stjanet

Source: Facebook

St Janet's recording, Faaji Plus, which featured explicit lyrics, earned her multiple bans from regulatory bodies including PMAN and the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The trending video of St Janet's friend sharing what she endured is below:

Fans Debate Faith and Forgiveness

The post quickly drew dozens of responses on Facebook, with users weighing in on questions of faith, eternal judgement, and how a person's life choices factor into what happens after death.

Peter Paul commented:

"He determined what she do when she was alive no prayer can make God to forgive her if she do bad things wen she was alive, because Jesus has already come to this live to teach us how we will do things in a way that we please God, at least she is not a little baby before she die she already no the difference of good and bad so live Georgement for God Almighty it is well."

Temitope Adeleye offered a softer perspective:

"Her song or the way she spent her life doesnt determine her eternity, Her heart and kindness is what God want. May her soul rest in peace."

Treasure Oyekanmi wrote:

"No one can confess your sin on your behalf and pray that God should forgive someone, you will be the one to ask for forgiveness yourself."

Evan Mogaji Olarewaju Daniel said:

"I don't know the reason why we Christians does not have the fear of God, if one cannot sing is it compulsory to sing, this is a lesson to all our up coming musician."

Abbey Kingston added:

"I got through a potion in the Bible that what death met you doing last you will be judge with, like you been doing good and at a point of death you now change to bad vis vasa."

Olajuwon Michael simply wrote:

"Leave a holy life and no amount of prayer that can safe you after death."

Spiritual leader Emmanuel Alogbo dies

Legit.ng also reported that the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide announced the death of its Spiritual Father, His Most Eminence Emmanuel Alogbo, at age 93.

The church revealed he died peacefully at his Lagos residence in the early hours of July 30, 2026, surrounded by family and staff.

In a statement, the church described Alogbo as a devoted servant of God and declared seven days of prayer sessions in his honour.

Source: Legit.ng