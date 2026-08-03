The UAE introduced a Job Seeker Visa allowing foreign graduates to enter the country and search for employment without needing a local sponsor

The visa is available in three validity options - 60, 90, or 120 days - depending on the applicant's circumstances

Eligibility comes with strict conditions, including graduating from one of the world's top 500 universities and meeting a financial guarantee requirement

The United Arab Emirates has introduced a dedicated visa category allowing foreign graduates to enter the country and actively look for work, removing the traditional requirement of having a UAE-based host or sponsor before arrival.

The Job Seeker Visa is designed specifically for skilled individuals who want to explore employment opportunities within the UAE. Applicants can choose between three validity periods: 60, 90, or 120 days, giving them a window to secure a position before needing to transition to a work visa or leave the country.

UAE announces Job Seeker Visa for foreigners, lists eligibility requirements. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Anadolu/DuKai photographer/mediaphotos

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Who qualifies for UAE job seeker visa

The UAE government has outlined a clear set of conditions that applicants must satisfy before being approved for this visa. First, the applicant must fall within the skilled worker categories as defined by the UAE Ministry. Second, the individual must hold a degree from one of the world's top 500 universities. A bachelor's degree is the minimum academic qualification accepted under this scheme.

Applicants are also required to meet a specified financial guarantee, ensuring they can support themselves during their stay while searching for employment. The visa is strictly for job-seeking purposes, meaning applicants must demonstrate that their sole intention in travelling to the UAE is to explore available opportunities in the labour market.

How to access the full details

Complete information about the Job Seeker Visa, including the financial guarantee requirements and the full list of eligible skilled worker categories, is available on the official UAE government website.

The initiative reflects the UAE's continued effort to attract internationally educated talent, positioning the country as an accessible destination for skilled graduates from across the world, including those coming from African nations where interest in working in the Gulf region remains high.

UAE announces official visa fees for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government published the official visa fees for foreigners travelling to the country for family visits and other purposes.

The report explained that applicants can choose between single-entry and multiple-entry visas, with different fees applying to each option, and noted that visitors can apply for 30-day, 60-day, or 90-day stays.

Source: Legit.ng