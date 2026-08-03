Australia has replaced its previous Ministerial Direction with a new rule governing how family visa applications are ranked and processed

The updated direction gives highest priority to applicants who were already in Australia when they applied and can also be granted the visa while there

Partner and dependent child applications rank above those of parents and other relatives under the new processing order

Australia has updated the rules that determine how family visa applications are ranked for processing, introducing a new ministerial direction that reshapes the order in which applicants receive attention from decision makers.

The Australian government published the updated guidance on its official immigration website, confirming that Ministerial Direction No. 117 came into effect on 25 July 2026, replacing the previous Direction 102.

Australia updates family visa processing rules. Photo credit: Anthony Albanese

Source: UGC

A second instrument, Ministerial Direction No. 103, continues to govern family visa applications that fall under capping and queuing arrangements, which are processed according to queue date order.

Australian visa priority list

Under the updated direction, the strongest advantage goes to applicants who were physically inside Australia at the time they lodged their application and who are also eligible to receive the visa while remaining in the country.

Applications where the primary applicant was outside Australia at lodgement, or must be outside Australia at the point of grant, receive comparatively lower priority.

Within those two broad tiers, Direction 117 sets out a clear ranking. Applications involving ministerial intervention are handled first, followed by those from partners or dependent children.

Orphan relative applications come next, then contributory parent and contributory aged parent applications, followed by carer applications.

At the bottom of the order sit applications from parents, aged parents, remaining relatives, and aged dependent relatives.

Australia visa processing priority exceptions

The rules do allow for exceptions, though they are applied narrowly.

An application can be moved ahead of others if it involves special circumstances of a compassionate nature and there are compelling reasons to depart from the standard order.

Each such request is assessed individually based on the specific details of the case, and no automatic priority is granted.

Processing times under the updated system will continue to vary depending on the individual circumstances of each application.

Specific timelines for Child and Partner visas are available through the government's Processing Times guide, while Contributory Parent, Parent, and Other Family visas remain subject to capping and queuing under Direction 103.

Australia raises income requirements for work visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Australia's Department of Home Affairs raised the minimum salary thresholds for several employer-sponsored skilled visas effective July 1, 2026.

The 3.8% increase is tied to changes in Australia's Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings and covers three separate income thresholds.

Source: Legit.ng