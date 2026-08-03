Cute Abiola sent an emotional message to Broda Shaggi during a congratulatory video for Peller and Jarvis's wedding

Broda Shaggi's absence from the high-profile Lagos wedding on August 1 reignited concerns about the comedian's welfare

The heartfelt message comes months after reports that Broda Shaggi was shot during a film shoot in Ogun State in March 2026

Cute Abiola has become the voice of an industry missing one of its biggest personalities, after the comedian publicly called out to Broda Shaggi in an emotional video that has since gone viral.

The content creator, widely known as Lawyer Kunle, shared the clip on his Instagram and X pages following the lavish wedding ceremony of TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis, which took place in Lagos on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The content creator expressed how much he and other entertainers miss Broda Shaggi during a heartfelt message after Peller's wedding. Photo: thecuteabiola/brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

The event drew virtually every major skit maker and content creator in Nigeria's entertainment space, except Broda Shaggi. That absence did not go unnoticed.

Cute Abiola's emotional message to Broda Shaggi

In the video, Cute Abiola began by congratulating the newlyweds before shifting his focus to the comedian born Samuel Perry, describing how deeply the industry feels his absence.

"Brother Shaggi, we miss you. All content creators, we miss you. We miss you. You are the — see, I know that you're not the type that likes this type of thing, but wo- if you don't want your flowers or grain, we will give you by force," he said.

He went further, describing Broda Shaggi as someone who transforms any room he enters.

"Shaggi is the life of the party. Anywhere Shaggi steps in, you know that if the energy was 100 before, it's going to be 200," Cute Abiola added. He closed the message with a heartfelt plea: "Come back soon. God will not shame you. I love you so much."

Fans and fellow content creators have continued to express concern as Broda Shaggi remains away from the spotlight months after reports that he was shot. Photo: thecuteabiola/brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

Broda Shaggi's prolonged absence

The outpouring comes against the backdrop of a difficult few months for the comedian.

In March 2026, reports emerged that Broda Shaggi had been shot in the thigh while filming a skit near Sango-Ota in Ogun State.

Although the police stated they had no record of such an incident, the comedian retreated almost entirely from public life.

Activity on his verified Instagram page dropped noticeably, and associates later moved to dispel false rumours about his death.

Since then, Broda Shaggi has made no major public appearances and has remained largely silent about his current situation, fuelling growing anxiety among fans and colleagues alike.

Watch Cute Abiola speak about Broda Shaggi below:

Fans react to Cute Abiola's video

The message struck a nerve online, with many sharing in the sentiment:

@Ebenezerlamotu1:

"Just imagine sey broda Shaggi dey present yesterday en Omo....... Everywhere go fes blur I too like that bro I swear"

@Ayomikun4:

"What cuteabiola said was actually right. Imagine shaggi was in that party yesterday, aha that place for scatter pas the way ghe ghe did."

@junior_slo45968:

"I been dey think say nah only me miss Shaggi nhi fr . We miss you Shaggi come back soon"

@Rashmeenrs:

"I thought of him yesterday, in my head I would have been expecting his content by now"

@Olarewajujoy6:

"Honestly shaggi would have dance tire and light up the floor for others who want to dance"

@OgunremiA48243:

"Shaggi the party animal honestly i miss that guy too ooo"

@GbolahanOlanyi0:

"I miss him too, energy por"

Cute Abiola explains why he arrived at Peller's wedding early

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator Cute Abiola explained why arriving early to fellow skitmaker Peller’s white wedding was a priority.

He praised Peller’s loyalty, recalling how Peller supported his projects without expecting payment and even contributed financially during Abiola’s Comedy Festival.

Abiola concluded his heartfelt post by blessing the couple’s union and promising to stay at the wedding from start to finish.

Source: Legit.ng