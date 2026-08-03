Nigeria's insurance industry welcomes 43 firms meeting new capital requirements after a major recapitalisation exercise

NAICOM raises over N300 billion, enhancing insurers' capacity to underwrite and support economic growth

Regulator assures stronger consumer protection and continued reforms in Nigeria's evolving insurance landscape

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's insurance industry has entered a new phase after the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) confirmed that 43 insurance and reinsurance companies have successfully met the country's new minimum capital requirements following a year-long recapitalisation exercise.

The exercise, carried out under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, attracted more than N300 billion in fresh capital, strengthening the financial capacity of insurers and positioning the sector to underwrite larger and more complex risks.

43 insurance firms scale recapitalisation hurdles; eight await liquidation. Credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/NAICOM

Source: Getty Images

43 insurance firms meet new capital threshold

Announcing the outcome over the weekend, NAICOM disclosed that the approved firms include 23 non-life insurers, 10 life insurers, eight composite insurers and two reinsurance companies.

According to the commission, the successful completion of the recapitalisation marks a major milestone in the transformation of Nigeria's insurance sector and lays the foundation for a stronger, more resilient and policyholder-focused industry, according to a report by BusinessDay.

However, NAICOM noted that eight additional insurance companies submitted evidence of compliance just before the deadline and are currently undergoing final verification. The review is expected to be completed within 14 days.

NAICOM says industry has entered a new era

NAICOM Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, described the exercise as a defining moment for the industry.

Daily Sun reported that he explained that the recapitalisation was implemented under Section 15 of NIIRA 2025, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on July 31, 2025, as part of the Federal Government's broader financial sector reforms aimed at supporting Nigeria's ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

According to Omosehin, stronger capitalisation will enable insurers to improve risk underwriting, honour policyholder claims more efficiently, mobilise long-term investment capital and contribute more meaningfully to economic growth and financial stability.

List of approved insurance companies

Composite Insurers

Leadway Assurance, AIICO Insurance, Cornerstone Insurance, AXA Mansard Insurance, LASACO Assurance, Fortis Global Insurance, Industrial and General Insurance, and Great Nigeria Insurance.

Non-Life Insurers

Zenith General Insurance, Custodian and Allied Insurance, NEM Insurance, Heirs General Insurance, Fin Insurance, Mutual Benefits Assurance, Tangerine General Insurance, Capital Express Indemnity Insurance, Sanlam-Allianz General Insurance Nigeria, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Sterling Assurance Nigeria, Unitrust Insurance, NSIA Insurance, Rex Insurance, Linkage Assurance, Anchor Insurance, SunuAssurances Nigeria, KBL Insurance, International Energy Insurance, Veritas Kapital Assurance, NPF Insurance, Coronation Insurance and Prestige Assurance.

Life Insurers

Custodian Life Assurance, CHI Life Assurance, Heirs Life Assurance, Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, Stanbic IBTC Insurance, Sanlam-Allianz Life Insurance Nigeria, Capital Express Life Assurance, Mutual Benefits Life Assurance, Enterprise Life Assurance Company (Nigeria), and Coronation Life Assurance.

Reinsurance Companies

Continental Reinsurance and FBS Reinsurance.

Over N300bn raised as investor confidence grows

NAICOM said the recapitalisation exercise has significantly improved the financial resilience of insurance operators while attracting substantial domestic and foreign investment into the industry.

The commission explained that the higher capital base will enable insurers to absorb emerging risks, finance major infrastructure projects, support long-term investments and compete more effectively in regional and international markets.

It also noted that the stronger capital position provides a solid foundation for implementing its Risk-Based Capital Framework, ensuring regulatory requirements remain aligned with the size and complexity of each operator.

NAICOM Reassures Policyholders

The commission assured policyholders, investors and other stakeholders that it will continue strengthening consumer protection, improving market conduct and accelerating insurance access through innovation, technology and digital transformation.

President Bola Tinubu's government embarks on aggressive recapitalisation for the insurance sector. Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

NAICOM added that it will provide regular updates on companies still undergoing verification, post-recapitalisation supervisory actions and other reforms designed to deepen public confidence in Nigeria's insurance industry.

According to the regulator, the successful completion of the recapitalisation exercise is not the end of the reform process but the beginning of a new era built on stronger institutions, better governance and a more competitive insurance market capable of delivering greater value to Nigerians.

NDIC begins paying depositors of 46 failed banks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced payment of insured deposits to customers of the 46 microfinance banks whose operating licences were recently revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The NDIC Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mr Thompson Sunday, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on the sidelines of the International Association of Deposit Insurers Africa Regional Committee meeting.

He assured depositors that the corporation had already begun reimbursing eligible customers through an automated payment process using the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and customers’ Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs).

Source: Legit.ng