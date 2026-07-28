FCT Minister Nyesom Wike spoke to journalists on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after inspecting road projects in Abuja

Wike addressed the reconciliation between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his political camp

The minister linked Governor Fubara's return to efforts to build support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has said there was nothing wrong with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara choosing to reconcile with the political group that helped bring him to power, adding that the governor had no real alternative.

Wike dismissed the idea that Governor Fubara had anything to apologise for.

Wike reacts as Fubara reconciles for Tinubu's 2027 bid. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, Wike made the remarks on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after an inspection of ongoing road projects in Abuja.

"I don't know what you mean by sin. In politics, there is no sin. If someone realises they made a mistake and decides to correct it, there is nothing wrong with that. Politics is not a sin. What matters is recognising that you were on the wrong path and making the right decision."

The minister said he had anticipated the development long before Fubara made any public announcement.

"I said during my last media chat that he had no other choice but to return to the same political family that produced him.

'I have now been informed that he has made that declaration publicly, and we welcome him. Our doors are open. Everyone is welcome for us to work together. There is no better alternative. We will all work together to move the state forward."

Wike ties Fubara's return to Tinubu's 2027 bid

Wike also said that Fubara's public declaration of reconciliation would help drive support for President Bola Tinubu's second-term campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"He has publicly stated that he has returned to where he started, and we receive him with an open mind. There is nothing to hide. We will all work together to ensure that we deliver the votes President Tinubu needs for his re-election."

Road Projects Inspection in Abuja

The reconciliation remarks came as Wike led senior FCT Administration officials on a site inspection covering the ISEX Road Corridor and the near-complete Apo-Karshi Road, both seen as key to unlocking development in large parts of the capital.

On the ISEX Road, originally awarded in 2014, Wike said the 10-kilometre route with interchanges had gone unfinished under multiple administrations.

He said the contractor had committed to completing six kilometres and key interchanges before year-end, subject to funding being released from the national budget.

"We have appealed to the Minister of Finance because the project is already captured in the national budget. If part of the funds is released, the contractor will be able to meet the deadline."

Wike added that the project is expected to be ready for commissioning in December.

The minister said completing projects inherited from previous administrations, rather than abandoning them in favour of new ones, reflects the kind of leadership the Tinubu administration is committed to.

"Some people assume office and say they will only focus on projects they initiated. That is not leadership."

Wike acknowledges Fubara's Reconciliation, says no apologies needed in politics. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

Fubara announces preferred successor for Rivers

Recall that Governor Fubara publicly declared his support for the Rainbow Coalition led by Minister Wike.

Fubara named President Bola Tinubu as his preferred presidential candidate and Kingsley China as his preferred governorship candidate for 2027.

The governor made the declaration at a groundbreaking ceremony for a pharmaceutical factory in Rivers State.

Fubara meets Wike's camp in fresh development

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Fubara arrived at the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters Auditorium on Friday, July 10, to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill for consideration.

The budget presentation took place amid a long-running political rivalry between Fubara and the Rivers State legislature.

Live footage broadcast on DIT and AIT captured scenes of disorder on the floor of the House during the session.

Source: Legit.ng