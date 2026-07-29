Peter Obi Meets Obasanjo Amid Sponsorship Controversies
- NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi held a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday, July 29
- Photos from the meeting showed Obi in a blue traditional outfit alongside Obasanjo, with a Catholic bishop also present
- The visit comes amid ongoing debate over Obasanjo's true political allegiances ahead of the 2027 general election
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Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday, with photographs from the meeting circulating on social media the same day.
Obi's campaign photographer, Esther Umoh, shared the images on X, writing: "Earlier today, the presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi, met with former president Olusegun Obasanjo."
The photos showed Obi dressed in a blue traditional outfit walking beside Obasanjo, who wore a white native dress and a blue patterned cap. A Catholic bishop appeared alongside the two men in several of the images, which were taken both indoors and outdoors. Neither Obi nor Obasanjo released any statement detailing what was discussed at the time this report was filed.
Obasanjo's allegiances under scrutiny
The meeting comes at a moment when Obasanjo's political positioning has drawn public scrutiny. The Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum recently alleged that the former president was quietly working to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid, even as he publicly backed opposition figures.
Obasanjo's former Political Adviser, Akin Osuntokun, rejected that claim. Speaking in an interview on ARISE Television, Osuntokun said the former president had in fact played a central role in putting together the opposition alliance ticket, pairing Obi with former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is set to run as Obi's vice-presidential candidate.
Osuntokun maintained that Obasanjo remained one of the principal backers of the opposition alliance going into the 2027 polls.
2027 race takes shape
Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections. Obi had left the ADC for the NDC along with Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is now the vice presidential candidate in the new party.
Recall that Obi and Kwankwaso contested for president in the 2023 general elections under the Labour Party and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP). Obi came third in the election while Kwankwaso was fourth. They both lost to President Bola Tinubu.
Wednesday's meeting is likely to intensify speculation about Obasanjo's involvement in opposition consultations, given that no official explanation was provided for the visit.
See Esther's post on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng