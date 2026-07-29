NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi held a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday, July 29

Photos from the meeting showed Obi in a blue traditional outfit alongside Obasanjo, with a Catholic bishop also present

The visit comes amid ongoing debate over Obasanjo's true political allegiances ahead of the 2027 general election

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday, with photographs from the meeting circulating on social media the same day.

Obi's campaign photographer, Esther Umoh, shared the images on X, writing: "Earlier today, the presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi, met with former president Olusegun Obasanjo."

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo meets NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The photos showed Obi dressed in a blue traditional outfit walking beside Obasanjo, who wore a white native dress and a blue patterned cap. A Catholic bishop appeared alongside the two men in several of the images, which were taken both indoors and outdoors. Neither Obi nor Obasanjo released any statement detailing what was discussed at the time this report was filed.

Obasanjo's allegiances under scrutiny

The meeting comes at a moment when Obasanjo's political positioning has drawn public scrutiny. The Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum recently alleged that the former president was quietly working to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid, even as he publicly backed opposition figures.

Obasanjo's former Political Adviser, Akin Osuntokun, rejected that claim. Speaking in an interview on ARISE Television, Osuntokun said the former president had in fact played a central role in putting together the opposition alliance ticket, pairing Obi with former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is set to run as Obi's vice-presidential candidate.

Osuntokun maintained that Obasanjo remained one of the principal backers of the opposition alliance going into the 2027 polls.

2027 race takes shape

Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections. Obi had left the ADC for the NDC along with Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is now the vice presidential candidate in the new party.

Recall that Obi and Kwankwaso contested for president in the 2023 general elections under the Labour Party and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP). Obi came third in the election while Kwankwaso was fourth. They both lost to President Bola Tinubu.

Wednesday's meeting is likely to intensify speculation about Obasanjo's involvement in opposition consultations, given that no official explanation was provided for the visit.

See Esther's post on X here:

Source: Legit.ng