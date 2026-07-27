The 2027 NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi has spoken up about his electricity plans for Nigeria

Obi said he would not promise Nigerians uninterrupted 24-hour power supply within four years if elected president

The former Anambra governor pointed to Geometric Power in Aba as a model he wants to replicate in industrial hubs nationwide

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has ruled out promising Nigerians round-the-clock electricity if he wins the 2027 presidential election, saying such a commitment would be dishonest given the scale of work required.

Obi laid out what his administration would realistically achieve on electricity within a single four-year term.

Peter Obi speaks on realistic power plans, says no 24-hour supply promise if elected. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

As reported by TheCable, Obi made the remarks during a Sunday night, July 26, 2026, interview on Channels Television.

"I will not tell them I'm going to give them reliable, stable, 24-hour electricity within four years," he said. "It is impossible because if you want to build a power plant, it will take you about four years to build a power plant. If you want to build and improve our transmission line, it will take you a number of years."

Peter Obi's 10,000 megawatts target

Rather than blanket promises, the former Anambra governor said his administration would set a concrete generation and distribution target.

He said Nigeria already produces over 10,000 megawatts but lacks the infrastructure to move that power to consumers, and that fixing transmission and distribution would be the central focus.

"We will be able to generate more than 10,000 megawatts. We are doing that today — we are generating more than 10,000 — but we are not able to transmit that."

"I said we will be able to generate more than 10,000, transmit and distribute that."

To achieve this, Obi said his government would invest in decentralised, embedded power solutions.

During the Channels Television interview, Obi cited Geometric Power's operations in Aba, Abia State, as a working model worth replicating.

"We will do it through embedded power. Look at what Geometric Power is doing in Aba — we need to replicate that in locations like Kano to drive the industries in Bompai and Sharada."

Settling debts to power companies

Obi also identified the federal government's outstanding debt to electricity generation companies as a major obstacle to investment in the sector.

He said any credible reform plan must begin with clearing those liabilities.

"Today, the government owes generating companies trillions of naira. We must pay them."

He closed his remarks with a commitment to transparency, saying he would rather explain a failure publicly than make promises he could not keep.

"Our politics must change; if I don't deliver what I promise, I will come out and explain to the people what is going wrong."

Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, weeks after resigning from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

NDC's Peter Obi outlines electricity goals for 2027, sets Geometric Power as model. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Obi declares what he will do to Northerners

Recall that Obi said no one was better placed than him to drive the process of change in northern Nigeria.

Obi called for Nigerians to move beyond past divisions and focus on building a united future.

Peter Obi delivers blunt remark about Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Obi urged President Tinubu not to seek re-election in 2027, saying Nigeria needs different leadership.

The former Anambra governor argued that the country requires greater capacity to tackle worsening economic and security challenges.

Obi also responded to Donald Trump's remarks on Tinubu's security efforts while outlining his own vision for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng