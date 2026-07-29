Chiamaka Nnadozie came under heavy criticism after Super Falcons lost their WAFCON 2026 opener 3-2 to debutants Malawi

Nnadozie was blamed for all three goals Malawi scored as the Scorchers pulled off a historic upset at Stade El Barid

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali took to Instagram to back his colleague following the backlash she received from fans

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has publicly backed Chiamaka Nnadozie after the Super Falcons goalkeeper endured a torrid outing in Nigeria's Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 opener on Wednesday.

The result was a major shock. Malawi, making their first-ever appearance at the WAFCON, defeated the defending champions 3-2 in their opening group match.

Chiamaka Nnadozie had a nightmare during Nigeria's loss to Malawi. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the NFF, the Chawinga sisters were instrumental in the victory, with both getting on the scoresheet as Malawi announced themselves on the continental stage in stunning fashion.

Nnadozie, who holds the distinction of being rated Africa's best goalkeeper, was widely criticised after fans argued she was at fault for all three goals Nigeria conceded.

The performance drew sharp reactions, with many supporters expressing frustration at the manner of the loss.

Nwabali posted a message of support on his Instagram page following the Falcons' 3-2 defeat to Malawi's Scorchers at Stade El Barid, writing:

“Best I've ever come across, heads up champ!!”

World Cup qualification adds pressure

The stakes extend well beyond the tournament itself. FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 qualification is tied to the competition's results, making the defeat even harder to absorb for Nigerian football fans who had expected the Super Falcons to begin their title defence with a win.

As noted by CAF, Nigeria must now regroup quickly. Their next Group match is against Zambia, a side that thrashed Egypt 6-0 in their own opening fixture, signalling they will be formidable opposition for a Falcons team that will need to lift their performance considerably from what was shown against Malawi.

Asisat Oshoala reacts after WAFCON loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Asisat Oshoala reacted after the Super Falcons suffered a stunning loss to Malawi in their WAFCON 2026 opener.

Oshoala, who entered the fray in the 83rd minute, urged the fans to rally behind the team, as the 2027 World Cup ticket is at stake at this tournament.

Source: Legit.ng