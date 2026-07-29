Full List: First Automobile Companies in Nigeria and Their Locations
- In 1975, Nigeria had only 175,000 registered vehicles for a population of about 66 million people
- Three car assembly plants were already operating in Nigeria, with locations spread across Lagos and Kaduna
- Shipping delays of six to nine months regularly disrupted production as factories depended heavily on imported parts
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By 1975, Nigeria was running on roughly one car for every 574 people, yet the country had already taken its first serious steps toward building a homegrown automobile industry.
Three assembly plants were in operation at the time. Federated Motor Industries was based in Apapa, while Volkswagen Nigeria had its facility in Lagos. Peugeot Automobile Nigeria operated out of Kaduna. Together, the three plants represented the government's ambition to reduce the country's dependence on imported vehicles and, eventually, to produce auto parts locally.
Nigeria's vehicle numbers in 1975
The country's 66 million people shared roughly 175,000 registered vehicles, made up of 115,000 cars and 60,000 trucks and buses. Passenger car registrations had more than doubled in just four years, climbing from 17,782 in 1970 to 40,830 in 1974. Commercial vehicle numbers also grew, rising from 15,000 to 18,579 over the same period.
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According to the report, which was shared by Archivi.ng, a platform that documents old newspapers, several forces were pushing demand upward. Industrial activity was expanding, road networks were reaching more communities, and rising incomes had made private car ownership a mark of social standing.
Even so, Nigeria's car ownership rate remained among the lowest in the world. The figure of 573.9 people per car stood in sharp contrast to the United States at 2.2, Canada at 2.9, West Germany at 3.8, and the United Kingdom at 4.3.
Key challenge facing Nigeria's automobile industry
Production was the industry's most pressing obstacle. All three assembly plants depended on imported steel, machinery and components, and shipping delays running between six and nine months frequently brought assembly lines to a halt.
Despite this, manufacturers were not pessimistic about Nigeria's long-term prospects. Industry figures at the time believed the country had sufficient demand, an available workforce, and the industrial foundation needed to grow into a significant automobile-producing nation, provided that local parts manufacturing could be developed at scale.
However, decades after the optimism, Nigeria now largely relied on imported cars, and in most cases used cars from Europe and America.
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Access Bank launches scheme for easy car ownership
Access Bank Plc has unveiled AutoFest, a vehicle financing programme designed to make car ownership more attainable for Nigerians battling rising vehicle prices and tightening economic conditions.
The initiative, launched at an event in Lagos, allows eligible customers to access up to 90 per cent funding for both new and certified pre-owned vehicles, with a minimum equity contribution of just 10%.
Repayment tenures extend beyond four years, and the programme features a streamlined digital application process.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng