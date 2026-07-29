The State Migration Service of Ukraine has published the legal requirements foreigners must meet before applying for Ukrainian citizenship

Ukraine's citizenship law sets a continuous residency condition that applicants must satisfy alongside other concurrent requirements

The official guidance for the residency requirement is drawn from Article 9 of the Law on Ukrainian Citizenship and applies in 2026

The State Migration Service of Ukraine has clarified that foreigners and stateless persons who wish to become Ukrainian citizens must have lived legally in the country for at least five continuous years before submitting an application.

The requirement is anchored in Article 9 of the Law on Ukrainian Citizenship, which sets out several conditions that must all be met at the same time.

Ukraine explains how long foreigners must live in the country before seeking citizenship. Photo Credit: Silent_GOS, Niall Carson

Source: Getty Images

Continuous legal residence on Ukrainian territory for the five years immediately preceding an application is among them.

Who can apply for Ukrainian citizenship

According to the Service, citizenship by admission is open to both foreigners and stateless persons, provided they formally request it and satisfy every condition listed under the law concurrently. Meeting only some of the requirements is not sufficient for an application to proceed.

The five-year residency rule is one of the key thresholds applicants must clear. The law specifies that the period of residence must be uninterrupted, meaning prolonged absences from Ukraine during those years could affect eligibility.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ukraine had listed six conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for Ukrainian citizenship.

Visa types for trips to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported three visa types Nigerians can use to travel to Ukraine.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Federal Republic of Nigeria has detailed the specific entry pathways available to Nigerian passport holders.

The official diplomatic guidelines outline three main categories of visas, the required documentation, and the step-by-step application procedure.

Source: Legit.ng