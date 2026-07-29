Ukraine Explains How Many Years Foreigners Must Live in Country before Seeking Ukrainian Citizenship
- The State Migration Service of Ukraine has published the legal requirements foreigners must meet before applying for Ukrainian citizenship
- Ukraine's citizenship law sets a continuous residency condition that applicants must satisfy alongside other concurrent requirements
- The official guidance for the residency requirement is drawn from Article 9 of the Law on Ukrainian Citizenship and applies in 2026
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The State Migration Service of Ukraine has clarified that foreigners and stateless persons who wish to become Ukrainian citizens must have lived legally in the country for at least five continuous years before submitting an application.
The requirement is anchored in Article 9 of the Law on Ukrainian Citizenship, which sets out several conditions that must all be met at the same time.
Continuous legal residence on Ukrainian territory for the five years immediately preceding an application is among them.
Who can apply for Ukrainian citizenship
According to the Service, citizenship by admission is open to both foreigners and stateless persons, provided they formally request it and satisfy every condition listed under the law concurrently. Meeting only some of the requirements is not sufficient for an application to proceed.
The five-year residency rule is one of the key thresholds applicants must clear. The law specifies that the period of residence must be uninterrupted, meaning prolonged absences from Ukraine during those years could affect eligibility.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ukraine had listed six conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for Ukrainian citizenship.
Visa types for trips to Ukraine
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported three visa types Nigerians can use to travel to Ukraine.
The Embassy of Ukraine in the Federal Republic of Nigeria has detailed the specific entry pathways available to Nigerian passport holders.
The official diplomatic guidelines outline three main categories of visas, the required documentation, and the step-by-step application procedure.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng