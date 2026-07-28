The UK government has published updated timelines for student visa decisions in 2026, with different waiting periods depending on where applicants apply from

Applicants outside the UK face a shorter waiting period than those already living in the country when they submit their applications

The UK government also confirmed the earliest dates applicants can submit their student visa forms before a course begins

The UK government has published its official student visa processing timelines for 2026, and the waiting period depends heavily on where an applicant is based at the time of submission.

According to the UK government's official student visa page, those applying from outside the United Kingdom can expect a decision within three weeks.

UK speaks about student visa processing time. Photo credit: Matt Cardy, AARON CHOWN/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Applicants who are already living in the UK, however, face a considerably longer wait of up to eight weeks before receiving an outcome on their application.

When to Apply for a UK Student Visa

The guidance also sets out the earliest window in which prospective students can submit their applications.

Those applying from abroad can begin the process up to six months before their course is scheduled to start.

For applicants already in the UK, the window opens three months before the course begins.

Anyone applying from inside the UK must ensure they submit before their existing visa expires.

Additionally, the new course must begin within 28 days of the current visa's expiry date, leaving little room for delays.

The visa is open to applicants aged 16 and over who have secured a place at a licensed student sponsor, can demonstrate sufficient funds to cover tuition and living costs, and meet the required English language standard.

Those aged 16 or 17 must also provide parental consent as part of their application. Students under 18 wishing to attend an independent school may qualify for a Child Student visa instead.

Faster Decisions Available at Extra Cost

For applicants who cannot afford to wait the standard processing time, the UK government noted that a priority service may be available.

Applicants will be informed during the online process whether they are eligible to pay for a faster decision.

The student visa replaced the earlier Tier 4 (General) student visa and now requires successful applicants to access their immigration status through an eVisa upon approval.

UK Government releases information about British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government outlined the six types of British nationality that qualify a person to apply for a British passport.

British citizenship is the most common category, but holders of overseas, subject, and protected person statuses are also eligible.

Source: Legit.ng