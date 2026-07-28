Nigeria's weightlifters dominated Day 4 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with three athletes winning gold in their respective events

Defending champion Rafiatu Folashade Lawal smashed Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth records on her way to retaining her 58kg title

Team Nigeria's medal tally climbed to 10 at the end of Day 4, with six gold and four silver, placing the country fourth on the medal table

Nigeria added three more gold medals to its haul on Day 4 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with all three coming from the weightlifting arena as the country continued to assert dominance at the Games.

Edidiong Joseph Umoafia set the tone early, winning the men's 71kg title with a Commonwealth Games record total of 319kg.

Onome Didih claimed the women’s 53kg title after breaking the Commonwealth Games record in the 93kg category. Photo by Mattia Ozbot

Source: Getty Images

According to ACL Sports, he opened with a Games record lift of 147kg, then followed up with 172kg in the clean and lift to finish ahead of Samoa's Joseph Tafi (314kg) and Nauru's Elgin Moses (310kg).

Onome Didih then claimed the women's 53kg gold after breaking the Commonwealth Games record in both the lift and the clean and lift, lifting 93kg and 113kg respectively.

Her total of 206kg was itself a new Commonwealth Games record. India's Gyaneshwari Yadav took silver with 199kg, while Canada's Rebeka Groulx won bronze with 178kg.

The standout performance of the day, however, came from Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, who successfully defended the Commonwealth Games title she won at Birmingham 2022.

The 58kg champion broke both Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth records, lifting 103kg in the lift and 126kg in the clean and lift for a record total of 229kg. She finished 14kg clear of Canada's Ann-Sophie Taschereau.

Sprinters and field athletes also progress

Nigeria's track athletes also had a productive day in the heats.

Favour Ashe won Heat 1 of the men's 100m in 10.10 seconds, while Nicholas Fakorede qualified from Heat 10 with a time of 10.21 seconds, finishing behind Lesotho's Mojela Koneshe, who set a national record of 10.07 seconds.

Both men joined Kayinsola Ajayi in Tuesday's semi-finals.

On her Commonwealth Games debut, Oluebube Ezechukwu won Heat 8 of the women's 100m in 11.32 seconds, finishing ahead of Barbados' Kishawna Niles and Ghana's Deborah Acheampong to advance alongside Blessing Ogundiran and Rosemary Chukwuma.

In the field events, four-time Nigerian champion Sade Olatoye booked her place in the women's hammer throw final with a best throw of 62.75m.

She had finished fourth at the Birmingham 2022 Games and will look to improve on that result in Tuesday's final.

Off the track, Nigeria's women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team picked up their first win of the Games, beating India 7-6 in a tight contest.

The team trailed by two points with under two minutes left before fighting back, with Nofisat Adefala contributing six of their seven points and Titilayo Olaleye scoring the other.

By the close of Day 4, Team Nigeria had accumulated 10 medals in total, six gold and four silver, sitting fourth on the overall Commonwealth Games medal table. Yahoo Sports reports.

Nigeria wins first gold medal at Commonwealth Games

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Esther Nworgu's remarkable achievement as she won Nigeria's first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Her inspiring journey, marked by breaking Commonwealth Games records, showcases the determination and talent of Nigeria's para-athletes on the global stage.

Source: Legit.ng