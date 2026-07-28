Adams Oshiomhole dismissed claims that Peter Obi is a major political threat to the APC ahead of the 2027 general election

The Edo North senator traced Obi's 2023 performance to voter anger over the naira redesign policy and fuel scarcity under Buhari

Oshiomhole made the remarks during a Monday appearance on TVC News' Beyond The Headlines programme

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, has played down the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi's political relevance ahead of the 2027 general election.

Oshiomhole said Obi's strong showing in 2023 was the product of extraordinary circumstances rather than genuine grassroots support.

"Voter anger fuels Obi: Oshiomhole claims Buhari's policies did the trick". Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the former Edo State governor made the remarks on Monday during an appearance on TVC News' Beyond The Headlines.

He was responding to a question about whether the All Progressives Congress was underestimating Obi, who won Lagos and performed strongly across the South-East in the 2023 presidential election.

"No, not at all, not at all. Obi was produced by an unusual situation when a ruling party decided to destroy itself, making anybody running on its platform almost unelectable. It was that confusion that produced those votes."

What drove voter anger in 2023

According to The Sun, Oshiomhole pointed to the naira redesign policy and the fuel scarcity that preceded the election as the key drivers of public dissatisfaction that, in his view, benefited Obi at the polls.

The former Nigeria Labour Congress president described scenes of Nigerians lining up through the night at ATMs, only to withdraw as little as N10,000, before those machines ran dry entirely.

Many were then forced to pay Point of Sale operators inflated fees just to obtain cash.

"People had money in the bank but couldn't access it. They queued all night at ATMs just to withdraw ₦10,000, and after a week, even the ATMs were dry."

He recalled a pointed question posed by one of his constituents:

"Someone asked why people would queue all night to withdraw ₦5,000, then queue again for fuel, and still expect them to queue on election day to vote for the same government. That anger was what produced Obi."

Oshiomhole also recounted a conversation with a woman in his village who confronted him directly over the cash shortage.

"You said I should keep my money in the bank, but when I went to collect it, they said there was no money. At the POS, they deducted ₦2,000 from ₦5,000. How do I survive?"

Oshiomhole distances APC from Buhari's policies

The senator argued that voter disillusionment with the Peoples Democratic Party was already well established before the APC government rolled out the policies that deepened economic hardship on the eve of the 2023 vote.

He maintained that those policies did not reflect the party's political programme and were not something the APC should be held responsible for going into 2027.

Oshiomhole says Peter Obi's 2023 Performance is 'Unusual circumstances, not grassroots support'. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Babachir Lawal predicts Winner of 2027 presidential election

Recall that Babachir Lawal said Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would be a formidable pair for the 2027 presidential election.

Lawal made the prediction during a televised interview, assigning specific winning chances to each major contender.

The former SGF also weighed in on Atiku Abubakar's prospects, following his public fallout with the ex-vice president.

Prophecy on likely winner of 2027 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Elijah Bamidele Ilukholor released a prophecy about Nigeria's anticipated 2027 presidential election.

The prominent cleric shared a purported divine message concerning the likely winner of the 2027 contest in a video that has drawn attention online.

The prophecy comes as Nigerians grow increasingly focused on the 2027 general elections and who will emerge victorious.

Source: Legit.ng