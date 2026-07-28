Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor said he personally withdrew from representing Nnamdi Kanu in December 2023, months before Kanu's conviction

Ejiofor said his firm continued to represent IPOB as an organisation, securing acquittals for over 200 alleged members between 2023 and 2025

The lawyer also warned journalists against reporting unverified communications from inmates without proper authentication

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor has publicly clarified that he stopped representing Nnamdi Kanu as a personal lawyer in December 2023, well before Kanu was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Ejiofor made the clarification in a signed statement dated July 28, 2026, shortly after Kanu announced his sack as his lawyer.

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor declared he withdrew from representing Nnamdi Kanu in December 2023, prior to Kanu's conviction. Photo credit: @EjioforBar/@MaziNnamdiKanu

Source: Twitter

Ejiofor in his statement, described any suggestion that he continued to act as Kanu's personal counsel as "a deliberate distortion of the facts."

"From December 2023 to date, I have not represented Nnamdi Kanu in any capacity whatsoever, whether as his private counsel, family lawyer, or otherwise," Ejiofor wrote.

Ejiofor's role with IPOB

While distancing himself from Kanu personally, Ejiofor confirmed that his firm maintained a separate and continuing mandate from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as an organisation.

He said that work produced concrete results, with his team securing the discharge and acquittal of over 200 alleged IPOB members across the Federal High Court in Abuja, the High Court of Ebonyi State, and the Abia State High Court between December 2023 and 2025.

He was also clear about the source of his original appointment. According to Ejiofor, Kanu's involvement in bringing his firm on board was only in Kanu's capacity as his personal lawyer.

The appointment to represent IPOB as an organisation, he stressed, was a separate and independent mandate that Kanu had no authority to revoke.

"IPOB, as an organisation, has today reaffirmed our standing as its solicitors and legal representatives. That professional relationship is founded upon a continuing mandate and cannot be retrospectively altered, invalidated, or otherwise dictated by its former leaders," he said.

Warning to journalists on inmate communications

Ejiofor used the statement to address what he called a pattern of unverified reporting on communications attributed to inmates.

He pointed to the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, which requires that any communication from a convicted person or a remand prisoner must carry the authentication of the officer in charge of the relevant correctional centre before it can be considered valid.

He cautioned practitioners against rushing to publish statements purportedly from inmates without first checking whether those communications met the required legal and administrative standards.

US congressman demands release of Kanu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that United States Congressman John James renewed his push for the release of Nnamdi Kanu on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday, July 23, framing the IPOB leader's imprisonment as part of a wider crisis of religious persecution targeting Christians in Nigeria.

James, who represents Michigan, used his floor speech to draw attention to H.Res. 1321, a resolution he introduced on May 22, 2026, calling on Nigeria to ensure that all legal proceedings involving Kanu meet the country's constitutional obligations and international human rights standards.

Source: Legit.ng