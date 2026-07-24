The Kabiru Tanimu Turaki PDP faction paid a visit to its 'presidential candidate', former President Goodluck Jonathan, in Abuja on Friday, July 24, 2026

Jonathan has not publicly declared his intention to run for the presidency despite being named the faction's preferred candidate for 2027

The ex-Nigerian leader said in May 2026 he would consult widely before making any decision on a presidential bid

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Kabiru Turaki PDP faction on Friday, July 24, visited its presidential candidate, former President Goodluck Jonathan, in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that despite being the faction's presidential candidate, the ex-Nigerian leader has not publicly declared interest in running for the presidency in the 2027 elections.

PDP faction leaders meet former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

On May 7, the former president said he would consult widely before deciding whether to run in the 2027 elections, after a group of protesters stormed his Abuja office and urged him to declare for the presidency. He has not officially declared his intention to run for the presidency since then.

View the PDP's X post about its leaders' visit to Jonathan below:

2027 politics heats up in Nigeria

Nigeria’s next presidential election is now less than six months away.

On Thursday, July 23, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) expressed confidence that it has overcome the technical challenges that marred the electronic transmission of results during the 2023 elections.

INEC assured Nigerians that the 2027 polls would be free, fair, credible, inclusive and transparent.

The commission also said it was considering conducting a mock exercise on electronic transmission of election results well ahead of the 2027 general election, saying the proposal aligns with its ongoing plans.

In the same vein, on Friday, July 24, Professor Joash Amupitan, the INEC chairman, assured Nigerians that their votes will count in the 2027 general elections.

Amupitan gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to former Head of State and chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd.), at his residence in Minna, Niger state.

The commission’s chairman led a delegation comprising National Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, directors and his technical aides.

As the political temperature rises, Nigerians watch closely. Will the opposition alliances hold? Can the ruling party maintain momentum amid reforms? One thing is clear: the 2027 race is already redefining alliances, priorities, and conversations across the federation.

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is likely to win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

The political climate has reached a point where the INEC has had to issue a warning that campaigning at this time is illegal, echoing the standpoint of popular human rights lawyer Femi Falana.

Source: Legit.ng