Senate President Godswill Akpabio publicly apologised to Senator Adams Oshiomhole during Thursday's plenary session

The apology centred on Akpabio's earlier description of Oshiomhole's 'dead or alive' comment about former NNPCL chief Mele Kyari

The original remark came during a Senate probe into about ₦210 trillion in unreconciled entries in NNPCL's audited accounts

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has publicly apologised to Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the lawmaker representing Edo North, for labelling one of his earlier comments as "unsenatorial", declaring that the dispute between them had been settled.

Akpabio made the apology on Thursday during a plenary session of the Senate, referencing the earlier exchange that had put both men at odds.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio apologises to Adams Oshiomhole Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Akpabio said:

"I will never refer to your comments as unsenatorial again, especially when you said, 'Bring the man dead or alive'. The truce between us remains upheld."

He added that he holds Oshiomhole in high esteem and confirmed that the two lawmakers had reconciled.

Origins of the 'dead or alive' controversy

The fallout traces back to June 2026, when the Senate Public Accounts Committee was holding hearings into alleged financial discrepancies of over ₦210 trillion in the audited accounts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Oshiomhole, during one of those sessions, backed a motion to issue an arrest warrant against former NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari, who had repeatedly failed to appear before the committee. In making his case, Oshiomhole said Kyari should be brought before the Senate "dead or alive."

The comment drew sharp criticism from both inside and outside the National Assembly. The Senate subsequently distanced itself from the remark and from the committee's arrest warrant, declaring both null and void.

What the NNPCL investigation covers

The committee's probe centres on roughly ₦210 trillion in unreconciled financial entries found in NNPCL's audited accounts from 2017 to 2023. The Senate Public Accounts Committee clarified that the figure does not represent stolen or missing funds, but rather financial items requiring explanation.

The breakdown includes about ₦107 trillion recorded as sundry receivables — funds owed to NNPCL by various banks and other entities — and approximately ₦103 trillion in accrued expenses, covering outstanding corporate liabilities and joint venture cash calls.

Kyari and members of his former management team were first summoned in March 2026 as part of the investigation. After his continued absence from committee hearings, lawmakers moved to issue an arrest warrant in June, triggering the controversy that eventually led to Thursday's apology.

The Senate's inquiry into the national oil company continues under the current Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari.

Adams Oshiomhole tackles the NNPC Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Senate takes action on state police

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on fellow senators to ensure their full attendance to vote on the constitutional amendment for state police.

The constitutional amendment to decentralise policing in Nigeria is one of the most consequential constitutional votes in Nigeria's democratic history.

Akpabio's state followed the transmission of the Constitution Alteration Bill by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng