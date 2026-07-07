Ali Modu Sheriff has argued that Peter Obi would struggle to win Northern votes if he contests the 2027 presidency

The former Borno governor has shared his views on Rabiu Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar, and Nigeria's power rotation

Sheriff also defended President Tinubu's handling of insecurity while expressing confidence about the APC's 2027 electoral prospects

Former Borno State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Ali Modu Sheriff has said Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not get the support of Northern voters if he contests the 2027 presidential election.

Sheriff made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, July 6, where he also defended President Bola Tinubu's handling of Nigeria's security challenges and spoke about the chances of other leading politicians ahead of the next general election.

Sheriff speaks on Peter Obi, Tinubu and Atiku ahead of the 2027 election. Photo: Muhammad Ibrahim Umar

Source: Facebook

'Northerners will never vote for him'

Speaking about Obi's chances in 2027, Sheriff said he was convinced the former Anambra State governor would not win the North.

"I am not worried about Peter Obi because I know Northerners will never vote for him," he said.

The interviewer reminded him that Obi received significant votes in Plateau and Nasarawa states during the 2023 presidential election. Sheriff replied that circumstances had changed.

He also alleged that Obi "chased Northerners out of Anambra State" while serving as governor.

Obi finished third in the 2023 presidential election after polling more than six million votes and is widely expected to contest again in 2027.

Sheriff speaks on Kwankwaso

Sheriff also spoke about former Kano state governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the political alliance involving Obi.

According to him, people in Kano have told Kwankwaso they would continue to support him if he runs for president but would withdraw their support if he joins forces with Obi.

"They have always supported him and will continue to do so if he contests for president, but they will not support him if he aligns with Peter Obi."

'It is not Atiku's turn'

Sheriff also dismissed the chances of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is expected to seek the presidency on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to him, Nigeria's informal power-sharing arrangement means the presidency should remain in the South until 2031.

"For Atiku, this is not the North's turn."

Former governor Ali Modu Sheriff reacts to Peter Obi's prospects in the 2027 election. Photo: peterobi

Source: Facebook

He said Atiku is qualified to lead Nigeria but should wait until 2031, noting that former President Muhammadu Buhari, a Northerner, had already completed eight years in office.

Sheriff also said he believes President Tinubu will win a second term in 2027. He, however, said the APC would continue to campaign instead of assuming victory was certain.

Sheriff defends Tinubu over insecurity

The APC chieftain also responded to Obi's repeated criticism of President Bola Tinubu over insecurity.

Obi has, on several occasions, said the Tinubu administration has not done enough to tackle the country's security problems.

Sheriff, however, disagreed with that position, saying insecurity did not begin under Tinubu's administration.

"We should not simply condemn the President because there is insecurity in Nigeria."

He said the federal government's efforts to introduce state policing should be considered when assessing Tinubu's response to the security crisis.

Obi: Presidency explains confidence ahead of 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Presidency dismissed concerns over Peter Obi's chances in the 2027 presidential election. Presidential aide Sunday Dare said the Tinubu administration remained confident because of its performance in office.

Dare argued that the government's policies and achievements would strengthen President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid. He also criticised Obi's public comments, claiming they often lacked clear and direct explanations.

Source: Legit.ng