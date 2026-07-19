Lionel Messi has published a heartfelt open letter to his Argentina teammates and the nation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina reached their second consecutive World Cup final, with Messi captaining the side to a third final appearance under his leadership

Messi acknowledged the journey meant more to him than any trophy, without addressing speculation that this could be his last World Cup

Lionel Messi has addressed his Argentina teammates and his entire nation through an emotional open letter ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Defending champions Argentina reached consecutive World Cup finals, their third final appearance under the captaincy of Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi sends message to his teammates ahead of World Cup final. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by FIFA, the match against Spain will take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026, at 7 PM GMT.

Messi sends message to Argentina

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner shared a post on his Instagram page with a letter that reflected on what the journey with his country's national team has meant to him beyond the medals and titles.

“The most beautiful part of all these years was never just the titles, it was the entire journey. Sharing every day with this group, competing together, getting back up in difficult moments, and enjoying every step along the way,” he wrote.

The 37-year-old also took a moment to express gratitude to those who have worked behind the scenes to keep the camp together.

“Thank you to every one of my teammates, the coaching staff, and everyone who works every single day to keep this National Team a family,” Messi added.

He closed the message with a rallying call to his side ahead of what could be the defining match of his storied international career:

“Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a chapter of history that we will never forget and that no one will ever erase. LET'S GO, ARGENTINA! ❤️🇦🇷”

While Messi did not address the subject directly in his letter, the question of whether this final will mark his last appearance at a World Cup looms large.

At 37, many supporters believe he is unlikely to be at the peak of his powers when the 2030 edition arrives, making Sunday's final in New Jersey a potentially defining chapter to close.

His words, with their unmistakable air of reflection and finality, only deepened that sense for those watching closely.

Messi becomes Ballon d'Or favourites

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi became the favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or after Argentina beat England to reach the World Cup final.

The bookmakers have the Argentina captain as the favourite to win a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or after providing two assists against England.

Source: Legit.ng